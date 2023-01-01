Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Hyundai Sonata

202,704 KM

Details Description Features

$9,690

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,690

+ taxes & licensing

Beyond Motors

647-785-9897

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Sonata

2013 Hyundai Sonata

CERTIFIED, WARRANTY INCLUDED, BLUETOOTH, SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Sonata

CERTIFIED, WARRANTY INCLUDED, BLUETOOTH, SUNROOF

Location

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

647-785-9897

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,690

+ taxes & licensing

202,704KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9485217
  • Stock #: 9632
  • VIN: 5NPEC4ACXDH549632

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 202,704 KM

Vehicle Description

V4 2.4L

**3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED**

 

**CERTIFIED, WARRANTY INCLUDED, FWD, AIR CONDITIONING, PUSH BUTTON START, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, HEATED MIRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH**

 

**FINANCING AVAILABLE**

**GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, WE FINANCE ALL**

*Safety And E Test Included*

 

WARRANTY

*3 YEARS/36 000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED*

 

PARTS INCLUDED:

-ENGINE

-TRANSMISSION

-DIFFERENTIAL

-HEAD GASKETS

 

SERVICES INCLUDED:

-TOWING 

-ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE

-TRAVEL & HOTEL

 

 

+All the vehicles come with Free Carproof Report

**HST & Licensing Fee Extra**

 

Contact Us:

Beyond Motors Inc

www.beyondmotors.ca

5657 Highway 7 West Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

(647) 785-9897

 

Hours Of Operation:

Mon-Fri 10:00 Am - 6:00Pm

Sat 10:00 Am - 5:00 Pm

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Beyond Motors

2013 Kia Rio CERTIFI...
 189,774 KM
$9,690 + tax & lic
2011 Toyota Camry CE...
 197,578 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2007 Toyota Corolla ...
 151,877 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email Beyond Motors

Beyond Motors

Beyond Motors

5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7

Call Dealer

647-785-XXXX

(click to show)

647-785-9897

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory