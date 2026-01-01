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<p><span><strong>2017 Ford Explorer Sport 4WD White On Black Leather Interior</strong></span></p><p><span></span><span> </span>3.5L <span></span><span> </span>V6 <span></span><span> </span>Four Wheel Drive <span><span></span> 7<span> </span>Passenger <span></span><span> </span>Auto <span></span><span> </span>A/C <span></span><span> </span>Three-Zone Climate Control <span></span><span> </span>Leather Interior </span><span></span><span> Apple Carplay <span></span> Android Auto <span><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1777403687749_6771749483558601 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></span> Power Seats <span></span></span><span> Power Steering Column </span><span><span></span> Power Adjustable Pedals <span></span> Push Start<span> </span><span></span> Steering Wheel Mounted Controls</span><span> </span><span></span><span> Heated Front Seats<span> </span><span><span> Heated Steering Wheel <span></span> Ventilated Front Seats</span> <span></span> Blindspot Monitor <span></span> Cross Traffic Alert <span></span> </span>Backup Camera</span><span> </span><span></span><span> Parking Sensors<span> </span><span></span> Navigation System <span></span> Panoramic Sunroof <span></span> Power Tailgate <span></span> Bluetooth </span><span><span></span> Alloy Wheels</span><span> </span><span></span><span> Proximity Keys </span><span> Keyless Entry <span></span> </span></p><p><br></p><p><strong>*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***</strong><br></p><p><span><strong>*** Fully Certified ***</strong></span><br></p><p><span><strong>*** ONLY 155,491 KM ***</strong></span></p><p><br></p><p><span><strong>CARFAX REPORT: <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=6D0CudjOHCJbBaQ52+34QeZfumrCtdDh>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=6D0CudjOHCJbBaQ52+34QeZfumrCtdDh</a></strong></span></p> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1689009751050_8404320760089252 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2017 Ford Explorer

155,491 KM

Details Description Features

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing
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2017 Ford Explorer

SPORT 4WD 4dr

Watch This Vehicle
14006082

2017 Ford Explorer

SPORT 4WD 4dr

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

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$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
155,491KM
VIN 1FM5K8GT6HGC63901

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 155,491 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Ford Explorer Sport 4WD White On Black Leather Interior

 3.5L  V6  Four Wheel Drive  7 Passenger  Auto  A/C  Three-Zone Climate Control  Leather Interior  Apple Carplay  Android Auto  Power Seats  Power Steering Column  Power Adjustable Pedals  Push Start  Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Heated Front Seats  Heated Steering Wheel  Ventilated Front Seats  Blindspot Monitor  Cross Traffic Alert  Backup Camera  Parking Sensors  Navigation System  Panoramic Sunroof  Power Tailgate  Bluetooth  Alloy Wheels  Proximity Keys  Keyless Entry  


*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 155,491 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=6D0CudjOHCJbBaQ52+34QeZfumrCtdDh

Vehicle Features

Interior

Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Keypad
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet

Mechanical

Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
3.16 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Auto Locking Hubs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
200 Amp Alternator
70.4 L Fuel Tank
72-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Black grille
Black door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Tires: P255/50R20 AS BSW
Black Bodyside Insert
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT
Passenger Knee Airbag
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Front Camera w/Washer
BLIS Blind Spot

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Real-Time Traffic Display
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
12 Speakers

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
height adjusters
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st
Power Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Pretensioners and 2 Rear Inflatable
Simulated Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Wheels: 20 Machined-Aluminum w/ Painted Pockets
794 kgs (6
160 lbs)
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
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$16,999

+ taxes & licensing>

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

2017 Ford Explorer