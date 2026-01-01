$16,999+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Explorer
SPORT 4WD 4dr
2017 Ford Explorer
SPORT 4WD 4dr
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 155,491 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Ford Explorer Sport 4WD White On Black Leather Interior
3.5L V6 Four Wheel Drive 7 Passenger Auto A/C Three-Zone Climate Control Leather Interior Apple Carplay Android Auto Power Seats Power Steering Column Power Adjustable Pedals Push Start Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel Ventilated Front Seats Blindspot Monitor Cross Traffic Alert Backup Camera Parking Sensors Navigation System Panoramic Sunroof Power Tailgate Bluetooth Alloy Wheels Proximity Keys Keyless Entry
*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***
*** Fully Certified ***
*** ONLY 155,491 KM ***
CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=6D0CudjOHCJbBaQ52+34QeZfumrCtdDh
Vehicle Features
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
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905-265-9997