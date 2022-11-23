Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Escape

153,441 KM

Details Description Features

$16,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

SE FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Escape

SE FWD

Location

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

905-265-9997

  1. 9383287
  2. 9383287
  3. 9383287
  4. 9383287
  5. 9383287
  6. 9383287
  7. 9383287
  8. 9383287
  9. 9383287
  10. 9383287
  11. 9383287
  12. 9383287
  13. 9383287
  14. 9383287
  15. 9383287
  16. 9383287
  17. 9383287
  18. 9383287
  19. 9383287
  20. 9383287
  21. 9383287
  22. 9383287
  23. 9383287
  24. 9383287
  25. 9383287
  26. 9383287
  27. 9383287
  28. 9383287
  29. 9383287
  30. 9383287
  31. 9383287
  32. 9383287
  33. 9383287
  34. 9383287
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

153,441KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9383287
  • Stock #: 110-3125
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GD4JUB89008

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 110-3125
  • Mileage 153,441 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to offer you the Buy From Home Program:

·         Local Test Drive: We will bring the vehicle to you at an agreed location for a test drive before buying.

·         E-Sign Documents: We will provide you with electronic versions of the contract and bill of sale via email for you to sign and send back to us simply using your mobile phone.

·         Local Delivery: We will deliver your vehicle to you at an agreed location FREE of charge. 


2018 Ford Escape SE Gray On Gray Interior 

1.5L Ecoboost Front Wheel Drive Auto A/C Cloth Interior Power Options   Steering Wheel Mounted Controls  Heated Seats  Backup Camera  Backup Sensors  Bluetooth Ready Auto Hold  USB Input  Alloy Wheels  Fog Lights 

*** ACCIDENT FREE *** CLEAN CARFAX ***

*** Fully Certified ***

*** ONLY 153,441 KM ***


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=g5IOciowR+gOFyG1p89fjqm7F/Tfr5tl



3850 Steeles Ave West Unit # 17 Woodbridge, Ontario L4L 4Y6.

North East Corner of Steeles Ave W. and Weston Rd. 

PHONE: (905) 265-9997

FAX:     (905) 265-9326


Hours Of Operation:

Monday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: By Appointment Only.

We are open 24/7 on www.autoberry.ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Bluetooth
5 Passenger
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoBerry Canada

2014 BMW X3 xDrive28i
 156,006 KM
$15,888 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 131,978 KM
$23,999 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape SE ...
 153,441 KM
$16,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

AutoBerry Canada

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

Call Dealer

905-265-XXXX

(click to show)

905-265-9997

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory