$9,999+ taxes & licensing
2011 Ford Transit Connect
XLT ONLY 112,000 KMS
2011 Ford Transit Connect
XLT ONLY 112,000 KMS
Location
Swift Auto
2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5
416-822-5204
Certified + E-Tested
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Blue
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 112,000 KM
Vehicle Description
ATTENTION CONTRACTORS!!CARGO!!CARGO!!CHECK OUT THIS TRANSIT CONNECT WITH ONLY 112,000 KMS!!GAS SIPPING 2.0 4 CYL!!AUTOMATIC!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!ICE COLD AIR CONDITION!!DIVIDER!!NO ACCIDENTS, CARFAX INCLUDED!!VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT!!ALL DECKED OUT AND READY TO GO TO WORK!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 9,999 + HST AND LICENSING
PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!
WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!!
EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!
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