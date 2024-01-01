Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Kia Sorento

159,500 KM

Details Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Kia Sorento

3.3L SX+

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Kia Sorento

3.3L SX+

Location

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

902-894-4069

  1. 11404456
  2. 11404456
  3. 11404456
  4. 11404456
  5. 11404456
  6. 11404456
  7. 11404456
  8. 11404456
  9. 11404456
Contact Seller

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
159,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYPKDA58GG170931

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 159,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Discover Kia

Used 2022 Chevrolet Spark 1LT CVT for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2022 Chevrolet Spark 1LT CVT 44,658 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Versa SV for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2021 Nissan Versa SV 90,830 KM $20,495 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Kia Optima LX for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2013 Kia Optima LX 52,100 KM $8,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Additional Options from Discover Kia
Exchange Policy: 15 Days

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Discover Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Discover Kia

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

Call Dealer

902-894-XXXX

(click to show)

902-894-4069

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Discover Kia

902-894-4069

Contact Seller
2016 Kia Sorento