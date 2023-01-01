Menu
2017 Subaru Legacy

138,397 KM

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

902-569-2277

2017 Subaru Legacy

2017 Subaru Legacy

2.5I

2017 Subaru Legacy

2.5I

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

138,397KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9990398
  • Stock #: N030606A
  • VIN: 4S3BNCA67H3030086

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 138,397 KM

Feel at ease with this impeccable 2017 Subaru Legacy. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags.

KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com 10 Best Used Cars Under $20,000, IIHS Top Safety Pick+, KBB.com 10 Best All-Wheel-Drive Vehicles Under $25,000, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards.

Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 17 x 7 Steel 5 Spoke Design -inc: wheel covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Lineartronic CVT -inc: Continuously Variable Transmission w/manual mode, lock-up torque converter, paddle shifters and transmission shift lock, Tires: P225/55R17 97V Goodyear Assurance Fuel Max, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel.

A short visit to Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 can get you a dependable Legacy today!

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

