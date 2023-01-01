$18,990+ tax & licensing
902-569-2277
2017 Subaru Legacy
2.5I
- Listing ID: 9990398
- Stock #: N030606A
- VIN: 4S3BNCA67H3030086
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 138,397 KM
Vehicle Description
Feel at ease with this impeccable 2017 Subaru Legacy. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags.
Reliability Recognized for This Subaru Legacy
KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com 10 Best Used Cars Under $20,000, IIHS Top Safety Pick+, KBB.com 10 Best All-Wheel-Drive Vehicles Under $25,000, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards.
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 17 x 7 Steel 5 Spoke Design -inc: wheel covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Lineartronic CVT -inc: Continuously Variable Transmission w/manual mode, lock-up torque converter, paddle shifters and transmission shift lock, Tires: P225/55R17 97V Goodyear Assurance Fuel Max, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel.
