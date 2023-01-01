2017 Subaru Legacy

$18,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 8 , 3 9 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9990398

9990398 Stock #: N030606A

N030606A VIN: 4S3BNCA67H3030086

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 138,397 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.