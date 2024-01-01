Menu
Youll have no regrets driving this reliable 2019 Hyundai Kona. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags.

Reliability Recognized for This Hyundai Kona
KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $30,000, NACTOY 2019 North American Utility of the Year, KBB.com Best Buy Awards, KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $20,000.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
PULSE RED MICA, BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Aluminum, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control, Tires: 215/55R17 All-Season.

Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

Used
51,400KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8K2CAA5KU354194

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N443722A
  • Mileage 51,400 KM

You'll have no regrets driving this reliable 2019 Hyundai Kona. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags.

Reliability Recognized for This Hyundai Kona
KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $30,000, NACTOY 2019 North American Utility of the Year, KBB.com Best Buy Awards, KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $20,000.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
PULSE RED MICA, BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Aluminum, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control, Tires: 215/55R17 All-Season.

Visit Us Today
Come in for a quick visit at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 to claim your Hyundai Kona!

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Power Steering

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

2019 Hyundai KONA