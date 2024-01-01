Menu
Take the worry out of buying with this dependable 2022 Ford Explorer. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Terrain Management System ABS And Driveline Traction Control, Side Impact Beams, Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags, Right Side Camera.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
ENGINE: 2.3L I-4 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD), Wheels: 18 High Gloss Black-Painted Aluminum -inc: laser-etched Timberline logo, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Upfitter Switches, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P265/65R18 AT BSW, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning.

2022 Ford Explorer

23,989 KM

$44,990

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Explorer

Timberline

2022 Ford Explorer

Timberline

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

$44,990

+ taxes & licensing

23,989KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMSK8JH4NGB40374

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TL0374
  • Mileage 23,989 KM

Vehicle Description

Take the worry out of buying with this dependable 2022 Ford Explorer. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Terrain Management System ABS And Driveline Traction Control, Side Impact Beams, Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags, Right Side Camera.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
ENGINE: 2.3L I-4 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD), Wheels: 18 High Gloss Black-Painted Aluminum -inc: laser-etched Timberline logo, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Upfitter Switches, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P265/65R18 AT BSW, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning.

Visit Us Today
A short visit to Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 can get you a tried-and-true Explorer today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

