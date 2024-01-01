Menu
This vehicle exudes quality! You cant go wrong with this impeccable 2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
CALIFORNIA SAND, BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, Wheels: 18 x 7.5J Aluminum, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed DCT w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: drive mode select and paddle shifters, Tracker System, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control.

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

VIN 5NTJCDAF2RH082305

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 15,563 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle exudes quality! You can't go wrong with this impeccable 2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
CALIFORNIA SAND, BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, Wheels: 18 x 7.5J Aluminum, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed DCT w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: drive mode select and paddle shifters, Tracker System, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control.

Visit Us Today
For a must-own Hyundai Santa Cruz come see us at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7. Just minutes away!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz