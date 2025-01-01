Menu
<p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14pt; color: #ba372a;><strong style=font-size: 24px;>$78/Weekly payments based on market value price of $17,499</strong></span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14pt; color: #000000;><strong>Easiest approval process on PEI… You are approved.</strong></span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=text-decoration: underline; color: #ba372a;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>Here to help get you driving.</strong></span></span></p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>2 Month 4000 Km Limited Warranty Included</strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>New MVI / Oil Change</strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>100+ Multipoint inspection</strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>Short term ownership options</strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>Affordable Payments</strong></p><p> </p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal><strong style=font-size: 10.6667px;>*Payment showcased based a short term ownership program O.A.C, payments estimated on value market pricing at time of posting and is subject to change without notice.</strong></p>

2018 Jeep Compass

139,736 KM

Details Description Features

$17,499

+ taxes & licensing
12900728

Location

Caseley Auto Sales

56 Water St, Summerside, PE C1N 4Y8

902-918-5600

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
139,736KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C4NJDCB3JT324085

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 83
  • Mileage 139,736 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Heated Leather Seats

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

