Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Honda CR-V

48,554 KM

Details Features

$29,574

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Honda CR-V

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda CR-V

EX

Location

Centennial Honda

610 South Dr, Summerside, PE C1N 3Z4

1-902-436-9158

  1. 10986653
  2. 10986653
  3. 10986653
  4. 10986653
  5. 10986653
  6. 10986653
  7. 10986653
  8. 10986653
  9. 10986653
  10. 10986653
  11. 10986653
  12. 10986653
  13. 10986653
  14. 10986653
  15. 10986653
  16. 10986653
  17. 10986653
  18. 10986653
  19. 10986653
  20. 10986653
  21. 10986653
  22. 10986653
  23. 10986653
Contact Seller

$29,574

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
48,554KM
Used
VIN 2HKRW2H59KH143195

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 48,554 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Centennial Honda

Used 2016 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD for sale in Summerside, PE
2016 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD 166,395 KM $18,882 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda CR-V Touring AWD for sale in Summerside, PE
2019 Honda CR-V Touring AWD 59,808 KM $31,683 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda CR-V LX AWD for sale in Summerside, PE
2018 Honda CR-V LX AWD 124,485 KM $23,939 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Centennial Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Centennial Honda

Centennial Honda

610 South Dr, Summerside, PE C1N 3Z4

Call Dealer

1-902-436-XXXX

(click to show)

1-902-436-9158

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,574

+ taxes & licensing

Centennial Honda

1-902-436-9158

Contact Seller
2019 Honda CR-V