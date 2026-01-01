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rocker rouiller

2012 Ford Econoline

163,745 KM

Details Description Features

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Ford Econoline

E-150

Watch This Vehicle
14295581

2012 Ford Econoline

E-150

Location

Kenny U-Pull

2225 Montee Masson, Laval, QC H7E 4P2

844-536-6987

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Contact Seller

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
163,745KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTNE1EW9CDB11170

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sélectionnez la couleur extérieure...
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 163,745 KM

Vehicle Description

rocker rouiller

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

air_conditioning
traction_control
Tilt_Steering
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Pulse_Wiper
Tilt_Steering_Column
Steel_Wheels
Interval_Wipers
Front_Air_Dam

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Laval

2225 Montee Masson, Laval, QC H7E 4P2

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844-536-XXXX

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844-536-6987

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$3,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2012 Ford Econoline