$3,500+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 Ford Econoline
E-150
2012 Ford Econoline
E-150
Location
Kenny U-Pull
2225 Montee Masson, Laval, QC H7E 4P2
844-536-6987
$3,500
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
163,745KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTNE1EW9CDB11170
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sélectionnez la couleur extérieure...
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 163,745 KM
Vehicle Description
rocker rouiller
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
air_conditioning
traction_control
Tilt_Steering
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Pulse_Wiper
Tilt_Steering_Column
Steel_Wheels
Interval_Wipers
Front_Air_Dam
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Laval
2225 Montee Masson, Laval, QC H7E 4P2
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
$3,500
+ taxes & licensing>
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2012 Ford Econoline