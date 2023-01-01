2015 Chevrolet Trax

$9,750 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 9 , 8 0 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10077861

10077861 Stock #: 5843A

5843A VIN: 3GNCJLSB8FL128936

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blanc

Interior Colour Gris

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 209,805 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Vehicle Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Side Impact Airbags Anti-lock braking system (ABS) Passenger Side Airbag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks AM/FM Stereo rear window defogger Cargo Cover Leather Steering Wheel Front Reading Lamps Floor mats rear reading lights Cargo shade WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Powertrain Automatic Transmission Turbo Exterior tinted windows Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Spare Tire Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Comfort A/C Additional Features GPS System Telematics Navigation from Telematics Driver's Seat Lumbar Support Knee Air Bag Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror Bluetooth Connection Convenience Lighting Package Built-In Bluetooth AM / FM Radio Requires Subscription Driver's side airbag Protective mats Seats - Fabric / Cloth Tires - Rear - All season Tires - Front - All season Rear trunk access Air conditioning (Front) Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror Auxiliary socket Radio with CD player Airbags - Passenger sensor Side airbags for the head Automatic door lock Automatic Transmission - 6 speed

