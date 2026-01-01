$1,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2005 Honda Civic
vp
2005 Honda Civic
vp
Location
Kenny U-Pull
2493 boul. Sainte-Sophie, Sainte Sophie, QC J5J 2V3
844-536-6987
$1,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
166,590KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGES16365H006056
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnesium Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 166,590 KM
Vehicle Description
Seulement 162 000 KM / Lumière airbag allumé / Freins a remplacer / Peinture capot endommagé par le soleil / Rocker et tour d'aile rouillé / Pare-choc avant craqué
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
air_conditioning
Tilt_Steering
Driver_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Steel_Wheels
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Cargo_Area_TieDown
Front_Air_Dam
Trunk_Anti_Trap_Device
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Kenny U-Pull
Kenny St-Sophie
2493 boul. Sainte-Sophie, Sainte Sophie, QC J5J 2V3
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
$1,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2005 Honda Civic