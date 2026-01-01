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Seulement 162 000 KM / Lumière airbag allumé / Freins a remplacer / Peinture capot endommagé par le soleil / Rocker et tour daile rouillé / Pare-choc avant craqué

2005 Honda Civic

166,590 KM

Details Description Features

$1,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2005 Honda Civic

vp

Watch This Vehicle
14180113

2005 Honda Civic

vp

Location

Kenny U-Pull

2493 boul. Sainte-Sophie, Sainte Sophie, QC J5J 2V3

844-536-6987

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Contact Seller

$1,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
166,590KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGES16365H006056

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnesium Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 166,590 KM

Vehicle Description

Seulement 162 000 KM / Lumière airbag allumé / Freins a remplacer / Peinture capot endommagé par le soleil / Rocker et tour d'aile rouillé / Pare-choc avant craqué

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

air_conditioning
Tilt_Steering
Driver_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Steel_Wheels
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Cargo_Area_TieDown
Front_Air_Dam
Trunk_Anti_Trap_Device

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny St-Sophie

2493 boul. Sainte-Sophie, Sainte Sophie, QC J5J 2V3

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844-536-XXXX

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844-536-6987

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$1,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2005 Honda Civic