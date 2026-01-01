$52,694+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Ford Ranger
- Low Mileage
2024 Ford Ranger
- Low Mileage
Location
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
306-463-2686
$52,694
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
25,500KM
VIN 1FTER4KH8RLE03256
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Hot Pepper Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 25,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
Ready for any adventure, this impressive Ford Ranger offers a perfect blend of versatile and convenient features. This 2024 Ford Ranger is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
With astounding capability for its size, along with a refined and well thought out interior, this Ford Ranger is exactly what you have been looking for. Efficient, yet powerful and with a ton of helpful features, this amazing midsize truck is perfect for the urban worksite, while the plush interior and off-road capability make sure your weekend getaway is as far away as possible. In this Ford Ranger, the only thing that feels midsized is the footprint.
This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 25,500 km. It's Hot Pepper Red in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTER4KH8RLE03256.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
Ready for any adventure, this impressive Ford Ranger offers a perfect blend of versatile and convenient features. This 2024 Ford Ranger is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
With astounding capability for its size, along with a refined and well thought out interior, this Ford Ranger is exactly what you have been looking for. Efficient, yet powerful and with a ton of helpful features, this amazing midsize truck is perfect for the urban worksite, while the plush interior and off-road capability make sure your weekend getaway is as far away as possible. In this Ford Ranger, the only thing that feels midsized is the footprint.
This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 25,500 km. It's Hot Pepper Red in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTER4KH8RLE03256.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Tisdale's Sales And Service
2024 GMC Sierra 2500 HD 63,186 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 Ford Ranger - Low Mileage 25,500 KM $52,694 + tax & lic
2024 Ford F-150 Lariat - B&O Audio - Cooled Seats 67,861 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Tisdale's Sales And Service
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
Call Dealer
306-463-XXXX(click to show)
$52,694
+ taxes & licensing>
Tisdale's Sales And Service
306-463-2686
2024 Ford Ranger