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**HOT TRADE ALERT!!** Check out this locally owned 2017 Nissan Murano powerhouse loaded with performance and style! Under the hood is the sought-after 3.5L engine that delivers serious punch, all wrapped in a sleek, sporty design. If you're looking for something fun, fast, and full of features this is it. Key Features: AWD Heated Seats Power Driver Seat Leather Seats Bluetooth Cruise Control Back Up Camera Auto Start Stop Back Up Sensors Remote Start Sunroof Moose Jaw Ford, conveniently located at 1010 North Service Road in Moose Jaw, is your trusted destination for all your automotive needs. With an impressive 4.8-star Google rating from nearly 1,500 reviews, we are proud to deliver an exceptional vehicle-buying experience tailored just for you. Our Moose Jaw Motives set us apart, offering unbeatable value like half-priced oil changes for life on pre-owned vehicles, one year of key and remote protection, and one year of tire and rim protection. Enjoy peace of mind with every purchase. At Moose Jaw Ford, were committed to driving positive change in our community by combining exceptional service, high-quality vehicles, and a guest-first approach. Visit us today!

2017 Nissan Murano

100,638 KM

Details Description

$21,420

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Nissan Murano

SL W/ HEATED LEATHER SEATS

Watch This Vehicle
14224190

2017 Nissan Murano

SL W/ HEATED LEATHER SEATS

Location

Moose Jaw Ford

1010 N Service Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 4P5

306-693-0651

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Contact Seller

$21,420

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
100,638KM
VIN 5N1AZ2MH1HN119577

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 100,638 KM

Vehicle Description

**HOT TRADE ALERT!!** Check out this locally owned 2017 Nissan Murano powerhouse loaded with performance and style! Under the hood is the sought-after 3.5L engine that delivers serious punch, all wrapped in a sleek, sporty design. If you're looking for something fun, fast, and full of features this is it.

Key Features:
AWD
Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Leather Seats
Bluetooth
Cruise Control
Back Up Camera
Auto Start Stop
Back Up Sensors
Remote Start
Sunroof

Moose Jaw Ford, conveniently located at 1010 North Service Road in Moose Jaw, is your trusted destination for all your automotive needs. With an impressive 4.8-star Google rating from nearly 1,500 reviews, we are proud to deliver an exceptional vehicle-buying experience tailored just for you. Our "Moose Jaw Motives" set us apart, offering unbeatable value like half-priced oil changes for life on pre-owned vehicles, one year of key and remote protection, and one year of tire and rim protection. Enjoy peace of mind with every purchase. At Moose Jaw Ford, were committed to driving positive change in our community by combining exceptional service, high-quality vehicles, and a guest-first approach. Visit us today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Moose Jaw Ford

Moose Jaw Ford

1010 N Service Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 4P5

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306-693-XXXX

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306-693-0651

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$21,420

+ taxes & licensing>

Moose Jaw Ford

306-693-0651

2017 Nissan Murano