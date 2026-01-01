$31,774+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford Bronco Sport
OUTER BANKS W/ TRAILER TOW PKG
2023 Ford Bronco Sport
OUTER BANKS W/ TRAILER TOW PKG
Location
Moose Jaw Ford
1010 N Service Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 4P5
306-693-0651
$31,774
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 51,755 KM
Vehicle Description
**HOT TRADE ALERT!!** Check out this locally owned 2023 Bronco Sport Outer Banks powerhouse loaded with performance and style! Under the hood is the sought-after 1.5L Ecoboost engine that delivers serious punch, all wrapped in a sleek, sporty design. If you're looking for something fun, fast, and full of features this is it.
Key Features:
4X4
AWD
Trailer Tow Package
Rain Sensing Options
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Heated Seats
Passenger Power Drivers Seat
SYNC
Bluetooth
Apple/Android Car Play
B&O Sound System
Cruise Control
360 Co-Pilot
Back Up Camera
Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Back Up Sensors
Pre-Collison Assist
Auto Start Stop
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Start
Moose Jaw Ford, conveniently located at 1010 North Service Road in Moose Jaw, is your trusted destination for all your automotive needs. With an impressive 4.8-star Google rating from nearly 1,500 reviews, we are proud to deliver an exceptional vehicle-buying experience tailored just for you. Our "Moose Jaw Motives" set us apart, offering unbeatable value like half-priced oil changes for life on pre-owned vehicles, one year of key and remote protection, and one year of tire and rim protection. Enjoy peace of mind with every purchase. At Moose Jaw Ford, were committed to driving positive change in our community by combining exceptional service, high-quality vehicles, and a guest-first approach. Visit us today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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306-693-0651