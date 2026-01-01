$38,449+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2025 GMC Terrain
AWD Elevation
2025 GMC Terrain
AWD Elevation
Location
Moose Jaw Ford
1010 N Service Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 4P5
306-693-0651
$38,449
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
3,000KM
VIN 3GKALUEG8SL257877
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 257877TM
- Mileage 3,000 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Moose Jaw Ford
2025 Hyundai KONA PREFERRED W/ REMOTE START 11,270 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 ST 129,855 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Ford Bronco BLACK DIAMOND W/ TRAILER SWAY CONTROL 36,087 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Moose Jaw Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Moose Jaw Ford
1010 N Service Rd, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 4P5
Call Dealer
306-693-XXXX(click to show)
$38,449
+ taxes & licensing>
Moose Jaw Ford
306-693-0651
2025 GMC Terrain