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<b>Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Power Windows!</b><br> <br> Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!<br> <br>A best-seller and a hard worker, the Ford F-150 is everything you could want in a pickup truck. This 2014 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.<br> <br>Whether its the rugged style, the proven capability, or the unstoppable toughness that attracts you to the F-150, this Ford is the ultimate pickup truck. Its been the best-selling vehicle in Canada for decades for good reasons. It does everything you could ever want a full-size pickup to do effortlessly and it looks good doing it. The F-150 is built Ford tough.<br> <br>This Super Cab 4X4 pickup has 200,774 km. Its Gray in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=kSTDotGeqfiZsTyl1JrBf57HxB1ZNjH2 target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a>. It has a 6 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 360HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Power Windows, Cruise Control.<br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFX1EFXEFB21633 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFX1EFXEFB21633</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=http://novlanbros.com/credit/ target=_blank>http://novlanbros.com/credit/</a><br> <br/><br>The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o

2014 Ford F-150

200,774 KM

Details Description Features

$13,800

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Ford F-150

XLT - Bluetooth - SiriusXM

Watch This Vehicle
14115832

2014 Ford F-150

XLT - Bluetooth - SiriusXM

Location

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

306-344-4448

Contact Seller

$13,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
200,774KM
VIN 1FTFX1EFXEFB21633

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 36626A
  • Mileage 200,774 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Power Windows!

Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!

A best-seller and a hard worker, the Ford F-150 is everything you could want in a pickup truck. This 2014 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.

Whether it's the rugged style, the proven capability, or the unstoppable toughness that attracts you to the F-150, this Ford is the ultimate pickup truck. It's been the best-selling vehicle in Canada for decades for good reasons. It does everything you could ever want a full-size pickup to do effortlessly and it looks good doing it. The F-150 is built Ford tough.

This Super Cab 4X4 pickup has 200,774 km. It's Gray in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 6 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 360HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Power Windows, Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFX1EFXEFB21633.


To apply right now for financing use this link: http://novlanbros.com/credit/


The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Novlan Bros Sales

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

Call Dealer

306-344-XXXX

(click to show)

306-344-4448

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$13,800

+ taxes & licensing>

Novlan Bros Sales

306-344-4448

2014 Ford F-150