$59,800+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford F-150
Lariat - Navigation - Heated Seats
2023 Ford F-150
Lariat - Navigation - Heated Seats
Location
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
306-344-4448
$59,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
43,000KM
VIN 1FTEW1EP3PKF19977
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # UVK67
- Mileage 43,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior, Remote Engine Start!
Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!
For a truck that simply does more, and looks better doing it, the Ford F-150 is an obvious choice. This 2023 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right!This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 43,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 325HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-150's trim level is Lariat. This luxurious Ford F-150 Lariat comes loaded with premium features such as leather heated and cooled seats, body colored exterior accents, a proximity key with push button start and smart device remote start, pro trailer backup assist and Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, blind spot detection, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking and rear parking sensors. Enhanced features also includes unique aluminum wheels, SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition featuring connected navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, power adjustable pedals, a powerful Bang & Olufsen audio system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, dual zone climate control and a handy rear view camera to help when backing out of tight spaces. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera, Am/fm Audio System.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EP3PKF19977.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://novlanbros.com/credit/
The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Convenience
Tow Package
Additional Features
AM/FM Audio System
Novlan Bros Sales
1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0
2023 Ford F-150