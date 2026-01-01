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<b>Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Interior, Remote Engine Start!</b><br> <br> Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!<br> <br>Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2025 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill. <br> <br>Just as you mold, strengthen and adapt to fit your lifestyle, the truck you own should do the same. The Ford F-150 puts productivity, practicality and reliability at the forefront, with a host of convenience and tech features as well as rock-solid build quality, ensuring that all of your day-to-day activities are a breeze. Theres one for the working warrior, the long hauler and the fanatic. No matter who you are and what you do with your truck, F-150 doesnt miss. This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 17,199 km. Its Black in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=NldIbEjOOyPPVTmWU5VpWxvSPM/uAMpr target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a>. It has a 10 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our F-150s trim level is Lariat. This F-150 Lariat is decked with great standard features such as premium Bang & Olufsen audio, ventilated and heated leather-trimmed seats with lumbar support, remote engine start, adaptive cruise control, FordPass 5G mobile hotspot, and a 12-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 4 with inbuilt navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features also include blind spot detection, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, front and rear collision mitigation, and an aerial view camera system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Interior, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera, Reverse Sense System.<br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW5L82SFA64791 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW5L82SFA64791</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=http://novlanbros.com/credit/ target=_blank>http://novlanbros.com/credit/</a><br><br> <br/><br>The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o

2025 Ford F-150

17,199 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2025 Ford F-150

Lariat - Heated Seats - Navigation

Watch This Vehicle
14072004

2025 Ford F-150

Lariat - Heated Seats - Navigation

Location

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

306-344-4448

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
17,199KM
VIN 1FTFW5L82SFA64791

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 35726A
  • Mileage 17,199 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Interior, Remote Engine Start!

Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!

Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2025 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.

Just as you mold, strengthen and adapt to fit your lifestyle, the truck you own should do the same. The Ford F-150 puts productivity, practicality and reliability at the forefront, with a host of convenience and tech features as well as rock-solid build quality, ensuring that all of your day-to-day activities are a breeze. Theres one for the working warrior, the long hauler and the fanatic. No matter who you are and what you do with your truck, F-150 doesnt miss. This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 17,199 km. It's Black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a 10 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our F-150's trim level is Lariat. This F-150 Lariat is decked with great standard features such as premium Bang & Olufsen audio, ventilated and heated leather-trimmed seats with lumbar support, remote engine start, adaptive cruise control, FordPass 5G mobile hotspot, and a 12-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 4 with inbuilt navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features also include blind spot detection, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, front and rear collision mitigation, and an aerial view camera system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Interior, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera, Reverse Sense System.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW5L82SFA64791.


To apply right now for financing use this link: http://novlanbros.com/credit/



The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof

Safety

Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
Leather Interior
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start

Seating

Heated Seats

Convenience

Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Reverse Sense System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2023 Ford F-150 Lariat - Navigation - Heated Seats for sale in Paradise Hill, SK
2023 Ford F-150 Lariat - Navigation - Heated Seats 45,931 KM $58,800 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat - Navigation - Heated Seats for sale in Paradise Hill, SK
2021 Ford F-150 Lariat - Navigation - Heated Seats 109,238 KM $47,800 + tax & lic

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Novlan Bros Sales

Novlan Bros Sales

1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

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306-344-XXXX

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306-344-4448

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+ taxes & licensing>

Novlan Bros Sales

306-344-4448

2025 Ford F-150