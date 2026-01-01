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<b>Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, B&O Sound System, Remote Start!</b><br> <br> Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!<br> <br>This Ford F-250 boasts a quiet cabin, a compliant ride, and incredible capability. This 2023 Ford F-250 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.<br> <br>The most capable truck for work or play, this heavy-duty Ford F-250 never stops moving forward and gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-250 Super Duty cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. This truck is strong, extremely comfortable and ready for anything.<br> <br>This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 100,700 km. Its Grey in colour. It has a 10 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 475HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our F-250 Super Dutys trim level is Lariat. Experience rugged capability and luxury in this F-250 Lariat trim, which features leather-trimmed heated and ventilated front seats with power adjustment, memory function and lumbar support, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, voice-activated dual-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable pedals, a sonorous 8-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, and two 120-volt AC power outlets. This truck is also ready to get busy, with equipment such as class V towing equipment with a hitch, trailer wiring harness, a brake controller and trailer sway control, beefy suspension with heavy duty shock absorbers, power extendable trailer style mirrors, and LED headlights with front fog lamps and automatic high beams. Connectivity is handled by a 12-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 4, bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, inbuilt navigation, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Safety features also include Ford Co-Pilot360 with a surround camera and pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking and cross-traffic alert, blind spot detection, rear parking sensors, forward collision mitigation, and a cargo bed camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, B&O Sound System, Remote Start, Climate Control, Proximity Key.<br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W2BT1PED98496 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W2BT1PED98496</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=http://novlanbros.com/credit/ target=_blank>http://novlanbros.com/credit/</a><br> <br/><br>The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o

2023 Ford F-250

100,700 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Ford F-250

Super Duty Lariat - Navigation

Watch This Vehicle
14233841

2023 Ford F-250

Super Duty Lariat - Navigation

Location

Novlan Bros Sales

#47 1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

306-344-4448

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
100,700KM
VIN 1FT8W2BT1PED98496

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 100,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, B&O Sound System, Remote Start!

Check out our great inventory of pre-owned vehicles at Novlan Brothers!

This Ford F-250 boasts a quiet cabin, a compliant ride, and incredible capability. This 2023 Ford F-250 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Paradise Hill.

The most capable truck for work or play, this heavy-duty Ford F-250 never stops moving forward and gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-250 Super Duty cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. This truck is strong, extremely comfortable and ready for anything.

This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 100,700 km. It's Grey in colour. It has a 10 Speed Automatic transmission and is powered by a 475HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our F-250 Super Duty's trim level is Lariat. Experience rugged capability and luxury in this F-250 Lariat trim, which features leather-trimmed heated and ventilated front seats with power adjustment, memory function and lumbar support, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, voice-activated dual-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable pedals, a sonorous 8-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, and two 120-volt AC power outlets. This truck is also ready to get busy, with equipment such as class V towing equipment with a hitch, trailer wiring harness, a brake controller and trailer sway control, beefy suspension with heavy duty shock absorbers, power extendable trailer style mirrors, and LED headlights with front fog lamps and automatic high beams. Connectivity is handled by a 12-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 4, bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, inbuilt navigation, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Safety features also include Ford Co-Pilot360 with a surround camera and pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking and cross-traffic alert, blind spot detection, rear parking sensors, forward collision mitigation, and a cargo bed camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, B&O Sound System, Remote Start, Climate Control, Proximity Key.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W2BT1PED98496.


To apply right now for financing use this link: http://novlanbros.com/credit/


The Novlan family is owned and operated by a third generation and committed to the values inherent from our humble beginnings.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Paradise Hill. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Convenience

Tow Package
Proximity Key

Interior

remote start
Navigation
B&O Sound System

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
TRAILER TOW MIRRORS

Comfort

Climate Control

Mechanical

Heavy Duty Suspension

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

LED Lights
Ford Co-Pilot360

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2014 Ford Escape SE - Bucket Seats - power mirrors for sale in Paradise Hill, SK
2014 Ford Escape SE - Bucket Seats - power mirrors 176,000 KM $9,800 + tax & lic

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Novlan Bros Sales

Novlan Bros Sales

#47 1st Avenue, PO Box 89, Paradise Hill, SK S0M 2G0

Call Dealer

306-344-XXXX

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306-344-4448

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Novlan Bros Sales

306-344-4448

2023 Ford F-250