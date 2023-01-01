2011 RAM 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 7 8 , 2 1 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl

Interior Colour Light Pebble Beige/Bark Brown Interior

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 278,218 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer remote start Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Adjustable Pedals Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Spray in Bedliner Class IV Receiver Hitch 121 LITRE FUEL TANK TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio Seating Leather Seats Split Bench Seat Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Power Outlet Exterior Chrome Wheels Sliding Rear Window Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Lower Two-Tone Paint Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Windows Pwr sunroof Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors MOPAR Chrome Tubular Side Steps Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD) Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl 20" X 9" CHROME CLAD ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD) 5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE (STD) WHITE GOLD PROTECTION GROUP -inc: tow hooks front suspension skid plate transfer case skid plate shield P275/60R20 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD) MEDIA CENTRE 430N -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player USB port 30GB hard drive w/4250 song capacity 6.5" touch screen Garmin GPS navigation 26H LARAMIE CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 5-speed auto trans CHROME PWR HEATED TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: memory courtesy lamps turn signals LIGHT PEBBLE BEIGE/BARK BROWN INTERIOR LEATHER TRIM LOW BACK BUCKET SEATS -inc: heated/ventilated front seats heated rear seats floor-mounted auto shift lever Requires Subscription

