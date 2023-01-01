Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 RAM 1500

278,218 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

Contact Seller
2011 RAM 1500

2011 RAM 1500

Laramie

Watch This Vehicle

2011 RAM 1500

Laramie

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

278,218KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9587209
  • Stock #: 42875A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Light Pebble Beige/Bark Brown Interior
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 278,218 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 450-900-3731 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
remote start
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Spray in Bedliner
Class IV Receiver Hitch
121 LITRE FUEL TANK
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Chrome Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Lower Two-Tone Paint
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pwr sunroof
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MOPAR Chrome Tubular Side Steps
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
20" X 9" CHROME CLAD ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD)
5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE (STD)
WHITE GOLD
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: tow hooks front suspension skid plate transfer case skid plate shield
P275/60R20 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES (STD)
MEDIA CENTRE 430N -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player USB port 30GB hard drive w/4250 song capacity 6.5" touch screen Garmin GPS navigation
26H LARAMIE CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 5-speed auto trans
CHROME PWR HEATED TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: memory courtesy lamps turn signals
LIGHT PEBBLE BEIGE/BARK BROWN INTERIOR LEATHER TRIM LOW BACK BUCKET SEATS -inc: heated/ventilated front seats heated rear seats floor-mounted auto shift lever
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

2021 GMC Sierra 1500...
 57,375 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 GMC Terrain DEN...
 53,212 KM
$34,900 + tax & lic
2017 Buick Enclave L...
 122,424 KM
$27,895 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-5207

Alternate Numbers
306-525-5211
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory