2013 Ford Edge SEL AWD includes: <br> -Certified and mechanical inspection <br> -No Accidents <br> -Chrome Wheels <br> -Backup-Camera <br> -Panoramic Sunroof <br> -Navigation System <br> -Remote Start <br> -Leather Power Seats <br> -Heated Seats <br> -Cruise Control and much more. <br> Financing Available! <br> $19,998+tax

2013 Ford Edge

115,664 KM

$19,998

+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Edge

SEL

2013 Ford Edge

SEL

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

115,664KM
Used
VIN 2FMDK4JC7DBE12329

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 115,664 KM

2013 Ford Edge SEL AWD includes:
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
-Chrome Wheels
-Backup-Camera
-Panoramic Sunroof
-Navigation System
-Remote Start
-Leather Power Seats
-Heated Seats
-Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available!
$19,998+tax
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2013 Ford Edge