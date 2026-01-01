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2013 Toyota SiennaOdometer: 125,824 km <br/> Price: $21,990+taxes <br/> <br/> <br/> WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> Highlight features:--Alloy Wheels <br/> -Backup-Camera <br/> -Power sliding doors <br/> -Power Seat <br/> -Third Row Seating <br/> -Bluetooth Connectivity <br/> -Power mirrors <br/> -Power locks <br/> - <br/> -Cruise Control and much more. <br/> <br/> <br/> Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles <br/> At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly. <br/> <br/> <br/> Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8. <br/>

2013 Toyota Sienna

125,824 KM

Details Description

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing
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2013 Toyota Sienna

LE- (LOW KM)

Watch This Vehicle
13999965

2013 Toyota Sienna

LE- (LOW KM)

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

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Contact Seller

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
125,824KM
VIN 5TDKK3DC0DS350546

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 125,824 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Toyota SiennaOdometer: 125,824 km
Price: $21,990+taxes


WOW Factors:--Certified and mechanical inspection




Highlight features:--Alloy Wheels
-Backup-Camera
-Power sliding doors
-Power Seat
-Third Row Seating
-Bluetooth Connectivity
-Power mirrors
-Power locks
-
-Cruise Control and much more.


Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.


Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

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639-590-7118

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$21,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2013 Toyota Sienna