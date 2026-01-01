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2017 Ford Escape SE AWD Odometer: 153,347KM <br/> Price: $12,990+taxes <br/> Financing Available <br/> <br/> WOW Factors:- <br/> -Certified and mechanical inspection <br/> -No Accidents <br/> <br/> <br/> Highlight Features:- <br/> -All Wheel Drive <br/> -Alloy Wheels <br/> -Heated Seats <br/> -Power Side Mirrors <br/> -Auto Start/Stop <br/> -Back-up Camera <br/> -Power Windows and Locks <br/> -Bluetooth Connectivity <br/> -Cruise Control and much more. <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles <br/> At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly. <br/> <br/> <br/> Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8. <br/>

2017 Ford Escape

153,347 KM

Details Description

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Ford Escape

SE - No Accidents!

Watch This Vehicle
14273012

2017 Ford Escape

SE - No Accidents!

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

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Contact Seller

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
153,347KM
VIN 1FMCU9GDXHUD22904

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # W1199
  • Mileage 153,347 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Ford Escape SE AWD Odometer: 153,347KM
Price: $12,990+taxes
Financing Available

WOW Factors:-
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents


Highlight Features:-
-All Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-Heated Seats
-Power Side Mirrors
-Auto Start/Stop
-Back-up Camera
-Power Windows and Locks
-Bluetooth Connectivity
-Cruise Control and much more.



Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.


Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

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639-590-XXXX

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639-590-7118

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$12,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2017 Ford Escape