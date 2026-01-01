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2019 Chevrolet Blazer 2LT Odometer: 165,372Km <br/> Price: $18,990taxes <br/> Financing Available <br/> <br/> WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection <br/> -Dealer Serviced <br/> <br/> <br/> Highlight Features:--Apple Carplay, Android Auto <br/> -Alloy Wheels <br/> -Back up Camera <br/> -Push Button Start <br/> -Remote Start <br/> -Bluetooth <br/> -Power Heated Seats <br/> -Power Side Mirrors <br/> -Air Conditioning <br/> -Cruise Control & much more. <br/> <br/> <br/> Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles <br/> At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly. <br/> <br/> <br/> Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8. <br/>

2019 Chevrolet Blazer

165,372 KM

Details Description

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Chevrolet Blazer

2LT

Watch This Vehicle
14273015

2019 Chevrolet Blazer

2LT

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

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Contact Seller

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
165,372KM
VIN 3GNKBGRS6KS687181

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # W1195
  • Mileage 165,372 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Chevrolet Blazer 2LT Odometer: 165,372Km
Price: $18,990taxes
Financing Available

WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection
-Dealer Serviced


Highlight Features:--Apple Carplay, Android Auto
-Alloy Wheels
-Back up Camera
-Push Button Start
-Remote Start
-Bluetooth
-Power Heated Seats
-Power Side Mirrors
-Air Conditioning
-Cruise Control & much more.


Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.


Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

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639-590-XXXX

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639-590-7118

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$18,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2019 Chevrolet Blazer