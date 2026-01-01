$18,990+ taxes & licensing
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2019 Chevrolet Blazer
2LT
2019 Chevrolet Blazer
2LT
Location
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
639-590-7118
$18,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
165,372KM
VIN 3GNKBGRS6KS687181
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # W1195
- Mileage 165,372 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Chevrolet Blazer 2LT Odometer: 165,372Km
Price: $18,990taxes
Financing Available
WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection
-Dealer Serviced
Highlight Features:--Apple Carplay, Android Auto
-Alloy Wheels
-Back up Camera
-Push Button Start
-Remote Start
-Bluetooth
-Power Heated Seats
-Power Side Mirrors
-Air Conditioning
-Cruise Control & much more.
Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.
Price: $18,990taxes
Financing Available
WOW Factors:- -Certified and mechanical inspection
-Dealer Serviced
Highlight Features:--Apple Carplay, Android Auto
-Alloy Wheels
-Back up Camera
-Push Button Start
-Remote Start
-Bluetooth
-Power Heated Seats
-Power Side Mirrors
-Air Conditioning
-Cruise Control & much more.
Driven by Trust, Powered by Family Your Destination for Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles
At our family-owned dealership, customer satisfaction isnt just a goal its our promise. We specialize in pre-owned Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Trucks, offering standout value with the WOW factors that set us apart. From exceptional Google reviews to unmatched after-sales service, we go above and beyond to make your experience seamless, transparent, and friendly.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
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Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
Call Dealer
639-590-XXXX(click to show)
$18,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Wow Cars
639-590-7118
2019 Chevrolet Blazer