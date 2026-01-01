Menu
Price: $44,990.00
All advertised prices include all dealer and documentation fees.
Applicable GST & PST are extra.
Visit us: 1575 B Park St, Regina, SK, S4N 5T7
Call/Text: (306) 502-4322
Dealer Licence #400141

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

115,900 KM

Details Description

$44,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Trail Boss

13510493

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Trail Boss

Location

Zed Auto

1575 Park St, Regina, SK S4N 2E9

306-502-4322

$44,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
115,900KM
VIN 3GCUDFE82PG208426

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 115,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Zed Auto

Zed Auto

Zed Auto

1575 Park St, Regina, SK S4N 2E9

306-502-4322

$44,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Zed Auto

306-502-4322

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500