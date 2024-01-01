Menu
2009 Nissan Murano

201,678 KM

Details Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
AWD 4DR S

Location

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

306-934-1455

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

201,678KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JN8AZ18W09W115950

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 201,678 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

306-934-1455

