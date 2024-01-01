$8,995+ tax & licensing
2009 Nissan Murano
AWD 4DR S
2009 Nissan Murano
AWD 4DR S
Location
G-Light Truck & Auto
2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3
306-934-1455
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
201,678KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JN8AZ18W09W115950
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 201,678 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
