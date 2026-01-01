$19,997+ taxes & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Double Cab - 4x4 - 5.3L V8 - SK TRUCK
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Double Cab - 4x4 - 5.3L V8 - SK TRUCK
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$19,997
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 223535
- Mileage 160,075 KM
Vehicle Description
Double Cab w/ 6.5ft. Box - 5.3L V8 - SK Truck
This 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Double Cab is a strong, well-rounded truck that brings proven V8 power, everyday comfort, and the capability Saskatchewan drivers appreciate. Powered by a 5.3L EcoTec3 engine with 4x4 and a 6-speed automatic transmission, it is ready for work, weekend towing, and year-round confidence on the road. With a Trailering Package, integrated trailer brake controller, and a 9,200 lb. towing capacity, this Silverado is built to handle demanding jobs without sacrificing ease of use. The standard 6.5-foot box adds practical cargo space, while features like the EZ-Lift tailgate, heated power mirrors, and chrome exterior accents give it both utility and style. Inside, the Jet Black cloth cabin offers a comfortable setup with a 40/20/40 split front bench, Bluetooth calling and audio streaming, OnStar with 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, SiriusXM, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Power windows and locks, cruise control, air conditioning, and a Driver Information Centre with a colour display make daily driving simple and convenient. With 160,075 kilometers and Saskatchewan roots, this local Silverado is a smart choice for anyone looking for a dependable full-size truck with the right mix of capability and comfort.
Key Features:
- 4x4
- 40/20/40 Split Front Bench Seat w/ Center Fold-Down Armrest
- OnStar w/ 4G LTE & Built-In Wi-Fi Hotspot
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- Driver Information Centre w/ 4.2-Inch Diagonal Colour Display
- Bluetooth Calling & Audio Streaming
- AUX & USB Input Jacks
- Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
- Heated Power Side Mirrors
- Power Windows & Locks
- Cruise Control
- Air Conditioning
- Tailgate w/ EZ-Lift & Lower Feature
- Chrome Front & Rear Bumpers
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Body-Colour Door Handles & Bodyside Mouldings
- Trailering Package
- Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
- 9,200lb. Towing Capacity
- 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio
- AutoTrac Active Transfer Case
- 6-Speed Automatic Transmission
- 5.3L EcoTec3 8-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Iridium Metallic
Interior Colour: Jet Black Cloth
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://cdn.dealereprocess.com/cdn/brochures/chevrolet/2015-silverado1500.pdf
Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
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306-373-8800 EXT.1