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<p><span><font color=#000000><span>Financing & Warranty Available!</span><span><br></span></font></span><span><br></span><span>SK Vehicle - Lower KMs - Excellent Condition</span><span><br></span><span><br>This <b>2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport SE</b> brings together premium style, confident capability, and everyday practicality in a package that feels right at home on Saskatchewan roads. Finished in striking Fuji White with a Black Contrast Roof and sitting on 19-inch gloss black wheels, it has a bold look that stands out while still delivering the refined presence Land Rover is known for. Under the hood, the 2.0L turbocharged engine and 9-speed automatic transmission provide smooth, responsive performance, while 4WD, Terrain Response, and All Terrain Progress Control help you take on changing conditions with confidence. Inside, the Ebony partial leather cabin is thoughtfully equipped with heated seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, and ambient lighting to keep every drive comfortable. Everyday convenience is built in with proximity entry and push-button start, a power liftgate, rear view camera, rear parking aid, rain-sensing wipers, and a heated windshield for added peace of mind. Features like power-folding heated mirrors, bi-HID projection headlights with fog lamps, SiriusXM satellite radio, and a universal garage door opener round out a well-appointed SUV that is ready for real life. With its Saskatchewan history and impressive blend of luxury and utility, this Discovery Sport SE is a smart choice for drivers looking for capability without compromising comfort.<br><br></span><span>Key Features:</span><br><span><br>- 4-Wheel Drive (4WD)<br>- Heated Seats<br>- Heated Steering Wheel<br>- Rear View Camera<br>- Rear Parking Aid<br>- Power Liftgate<br>- Rain-Sensing Wipers<br>- Heated Windshield<br>- Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control<br>- Proximity Entry w/ Push-Button Start<br>- Ambient Interior Lighting<br>- Universal Garage Door Opener<br>- SiriusXM Satellite Radio<br>- Power-Folding Heated Side Mirrors<br>- Bi-HID Projection Headlights w/ Fog Lamps<br>- 19-Inch 5-Split-Spoke Style 521 Gloss Black Wheels<br>- All Terrain Progress Control & Terrain Response<br>- 9-Speed Automatic Transmission<br>- 2.0L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine<br><br><b>Exterior Colour:</b> Fuji White w/ Black Contrast Roof<br><b>Interior Colour: </b>Ebony Partial Leather<br><br><b>Manufacturers Brochure:</b> </span><a href=https://autocatalogarchive.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Land-Rover-Discovery-Sport-2017-USA.pdf target=_blank><span>https://autocatalogarchive.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Land-Rover-Discovery-Sport-2017-USA.pdf</span></a><span><br><br></span><span>Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.<br></span><span><br>Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.<br></span><span><br>This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.<br></span><span><br>At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.</span><span></span></p>

2017 Land Rover Discovery

160,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,945

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Land Rover Discovery

Sport SE - 4WD - SK SUV - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - LOWER KMS

Watch This Vehicle
14200163

2017 Land Rover Discovery

Sport SE - 4WD - SK SUV - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - LOWER KMS

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 14200163
  2. 14200163
  3. 14200163
  4. 14200163
  5. 14200163
  6. 14200163
Contact Seller

$16,945

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
160,000KM
VIN SALCP2BG4HH640913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 640913
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Financing & Warranty Available!

SK Vehicle - Lower KMs - Excellent Condition

This 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport SE brings together premium style, confident capability, and everyday practicality in a package that feels right at home on Saskatchewan roads. Finished in striking Fuji White with a Black Contrast Roof and sitting on 19-inch gloss black wheels, it has a bold look that stands out while still delivering the refined presence Land Rover is known for. Under the hood, the 2.0L turbocharged engine and 9-speed automatic transmission provide smooth, responsive performance, while 4WD, Terrain Response, and All Terrain Progress Control help you take on changing conditions with confidence. Inside, the Ebony partial leather cabin is thoughtfully equipped with heated seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, and ambient lighting to keep every drive comfortable. Everyday convenience is built in with proximity entry and push-button start, a power liftgate, rear view camera, rear parking aid, rain-sensing wipers, and a heated windshield for added peace of mind. Features like power-folding heated mirrors, bi-HID projection headlights with fog lamps, SiriusXM satellite radio, and a universal garage door opener round out a well-appointed SUV that is ready for real life. With its Saskatchewan history and impressive blend of luxury and utility, this Discovery Sport SE is a smart choice for drivers looking for capability without compromising comfort.

Key Features:

- 4-Wheel Drive (4WD)
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Rear View Camera
- Rear Parking Aid
- Power Liftgate
- Rain-Sensing Wipers
- Heated Windshield
- Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
- Proximity Entry w/ Push-Button Start
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- Power-Folding Heated Side Mirrors
- Bi-HID Projection Headlights w/ Fog Lamps
- 19-Inch 5-Split-Spoke 'Style 521' Gloss Black Wheels
- All Terrain Progress Control & Terrain Response
- 9-Speed Automatic Transmission
- 2.0L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine

Exterior Colour: Fuji White w/ Black Contrast Roof
Interior Colour: Ebony Partial Leather

Manufacturer's Brochure: https://autocatalogarchive.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Land-Rover-Discovery-Sport-2017-USA.pdf

Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.

Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

Exterior

Spoiler

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

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306-373-XXXX

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306-373-8800

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$16,945

+ taxes & licensing>

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2017 Land Rover Discovery