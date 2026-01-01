$26,817+ taxes & licensing
2017 Nissan Titan
SV - 4x4 - ONE OWNER - ACCIDENT FREE - PREMIUM PKG - LOW KMS
2017 Nissan Titan
SV - 4x4 - ONE OWNER - ACCIDENT FREE - PREMIUM PKG - LOW KMS
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$26,817
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 514933
- Mileage 83,084 KM
Vehicle Description
Financing & Warranty Available!
One Owner! - Accident Free - Regularly Maintained - Low KMs
This 2017 Nissan Titan SV is a well-kept one-owner truck with no accidents and just 83,084 kilometers, making it a smart choice for anyone looking for dependable full-size capability. Powered by Nissans 5.6L Endurance V8 and a 7-speed automatic transmission, it delivers the strength and confidence you want whether you are working hard or heading out for the weekend. The 4x4 system, heated power extendable tow mirrors, class IV tow hitch receiver, trailer brake controller, and 9,220-lb towing capacity make it ready for serious hauling and trailering duties. Inside, the Black Cloth cabin is designed for comfort and convenience with heated seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, Nissan Intelligent Key with push-button start, and a navigation system with voice recognition. Driver-assist features like Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, a RearView Monitor, and front and rear sonar help add extra confidence behind the wheel. It also comes equipped with practical upgrades such as running boards, a spray-on bedliner, Utili-Track channel system with tie-down cleats, LED bed lighting, and a power-sliding rear window with defroster. Modern tech like Bluetooth hands-free calling, SiriusXM, the Advanced Drive-Assist Display, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror make every drive feel easier and more refined. Finished in Brilliant Silver, this Titan SV blends rugged capability, everyday comfort, and proven reliability into one impressive package at Saskatoon Auto Connection.
Key Features:
- 4x4
- SV Premium Package
- Heated Seats
- Navigation w/ Voice Recognition
- Front & Rear Sonar System
- RearView Monitor
- Blind Spot Warning
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Nissan Intelligent Key w/ Push-Button Start
- Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
- Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
- Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- Advanced Drive-Assist Display
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
- Power-Sliding Rear Window w/ Defroster
- Lockable Rear-Seat Cargo Organizer
- Heated Power Extendable Tow Mirrors
- Running Boards
- Fog Lights
- Spray-On Bedliner
- Utili-Track Channel System w/ 4 Tie-Down Cleats
- LED Bed Lighting
- Class IV Tow Hitch Receiver
- Trailer Brake Controller & Trailer Light Check
- Front Tow Hooks}
- 9,220lb. Towing Capacity
- 7-Speed Automatic Transmission
- 5.6L Endurance 8-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Brilliant Silver
Interior Colour: Black Cloth
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://autocatalogarchive.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/Nissan-Titan-2017-CA.pdf
Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
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306-373-8800 EXT.1