$18,904+ taxes & licensing
2013 Ford F-150
FX4 SuperCrew - LUXURY PKG - APPEARANCE PKG - ACCIDENT FREE
2013 Ford F-150
FX4 SuperCrew - LUXURY PKG - APPEARANCE PKG - ACCIDENT FREE
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$18,904
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C44767
- Mileage 192,184 KM
Vehicle Description
SuperCrew w/ 5.5ft. Box - Accident Free! - SK Truck
Key Features:
- 4x4
- Equipment Group 402A
- FX4 Luxury Package
- FX4 Appearance Package
- Cooled & Heated Front Seats
- Remote Start
- Voice-Activated Navigation
- Power Moonroof
- 10-Speaker Sony Premium Sound System w/ Subwoofer
- Reverse Sensing System
- Rearview Camera
- 8-Inch LCD Center Stack Touchscreen
- Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- 10-Way Power-Adjustable Front Seats w/ Driver's Memory
- Unique Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
- Power-Adjustable Pedals w/ Memory
- Power-Sliding Rear Window w/ Defrost
- Power-Folding Heated Sideview Mirrors w/ Memory
- Unique Interior Accents on Instrument Panel, Center Stack, Door-Trim Panels & Center Console Lid
- HID Headlights
- Body-Colour Grille Surround w/ High-Gloss Black 2-Bar Insert
- Body-Colour Wheel-Lip & Bodyside Mouldings
- Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Door Handles & Mirror Caps
- Black Headlamp & Taillamp Surrounds
- Unique Bodyside & Hood Graphics
- Unique Flat-Black & Red Fender/Tailgate Badging
- 20-Inch 6-Spoke Flat-Black Painted Aluminum Wheels
- Tough Bed Spray-In Bedliner
- Trailer Tow Package
- Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
- 9,600lb. Towing Capacity
- 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
- 6-Speed Automatic Transmission
- 3.5L EcoBoost 6-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Ingot Silver Metallic
Interior Colour: Black Sport Leather w/ Alcantara Inserts
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://www.centuryu.com/uploads/1/4/4/6/144698822/2013_f150.pdf
Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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306-373-8800 EXT.1