2013 Ford F-150

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<p><span><font color=#000000><span>SuperCrew w/ 5.5ft. Box - Accident Free! - SK Truck</span><span><br></span></font></span><span><br></span><span>Key Features:</span><span><br></span><span><br>- 4x4<br>- Equipment Group 402A<br>- FX4 Luxury Package<br>- FX4 Appearance Package<br>- Cooled & Heated Front Seats<br>- Remote Start<br>- Voice-Activated Navigation<br>- Power Moonroof<br>- 10-Speaker Sony Premium Sound System w/ Subwoofer<br>- Reverse Sensing System<br>- Rearview Camera<br>- 8-Inch LCD Center Stack Touchscreen<br>- Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control<br>- Universal Garage Door Opener<br>- 10-Way Power-Adjustable Front Seats w/ Drivers Memory<br>- Unique Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel<br>- Power-Adjustable Pedals w/ Memory<br>- Power-Sliding Rear Window w/ Defrost<br>- Power-Folding Heated Sideview Mirrors w/ Memory<br>- Unique Interior Accents on Instrument Panel, Center Stack, Door-Trim Panels & Center Console Lid<br>- HID Headlights<br>- Body-Colour Grille Surround w/ High-Gloss Black 2-Bar Insert<br>- Body-Colour Wheel-Lip & Bodyside Mouldings<br>- Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Door Handles & Mirror Caps<br>- Black Headlamp & Taillamp Surrounds<br>- Unique Bodyside & Hood Graphics<br>- Unique Flat-Black & Red Fender/Tailgate Badging<br>- 20-Inch 6-Spoke Flat-Black Painted Aluminum Wheels<br>- Tough Bed Spray-In Bedliner<br>- Trailer Tow Package<br>- Integrated Trailer Brake Controller<br>- 9,600lb. Towing Capacity<br>- 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio<br>- 6-Speed Automatic Transmission<br>- 3.5L EcoBoost 6-Cylinder Engine<br><br><b>Exterior Colour:</b> Ingot Silver Metallic<br><b>Interior Colour:</b> Black Sport Leather w/ Alcantara Inserts<br><br><b>Manufacturers Brochure:</b> </span><a href=https://www.centuryu.com/uploads/1/4/4/6/144698822/2013_f150.pdf target=_blank><span>https://www.centuryu.com/uploads/1/4/4/6/144698822/2013_f150.pdf</span></a><span><br><br></span><span>Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.<br></span><span><br>Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.<br></span><span><br>This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.<br></span><span><br>At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.</span><span></span></p>

2013 Ford F-150

192,184 KM

Details Description Features

$18,904

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Ford F-150

FX4 SuperCrew - LUXURY PKG - APPEARANCE PKG - ACCIDENT FREE

Watch This Vehicle
14417904

2013 Ford F-150

FX4 SuperCrew - LUXURY PKG - APPEARANCE PKG - ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

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Contact Seller

$18,904

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
192,184KM
VIN 1FTFW1ET0DFC44767

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C44767
  • Mileage 192,184 KM

Vehicle Description

SuperCrew w/ 5.5ft. Box - Accident Free! - SK Truck

Key Features:

- 4x4
- Equipment Group 402A
- FX4 Luxury Package
- FX4 Appearance Package
- Cooled & Heated Front Seats
- Remote Start
- Voice-Activated Navigation
- Power Moonroof
- 10-Speaker Sony Premium Sound System w/ Subwoofer
- Reverse Sensing System
- Rearview Camera
- 8-Inch LCD Center Stack Touchscreen
- Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- 10-Way Power-Adjustable Front Seats w/ Driver's Memory
- Unique Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
- Power-Adjustable Pedals w/ Memory
- Power-Sliding Rear Window w/ Defrost
- Power-Folding Heated Sideview Mirrors w/ Memory
- Unique Interior Accents on Instrument Panel, Center Stack, Door-Trim Panels & Center Console Lid
- HID Headlights
- Body-Colour Grille Surround w/ High-Gloss Black 2-Bar Insert
- Body-Colour Wheel-Lip & Bodyside Mouldings
- Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Door Handles & Mirror Caps
- Black Headlamp & Taillamp Surrounds
- Unique Bodyside & Hood Graphics
- Unique Flat-Black & Red Fender/Tailgate Badging
- 20-Inch 6-Spoke Flat-Black Painted Aluminum Wheels
- Tough Bed Spray-In Bedliner
- Trailer Tow Package
- Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
- 9,600lb. Towing Capacity
- 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
- 6-Speed Automatic Transmission
- 3.5L EcoBoost 6-Cylinder Engine

Exterior Colour: Ingot Silver Metallic
Interior Colour: Black Sport Leather w/ Alcantara Inserts

Manufacturer's Brochure: https://www.centuryu.com/uploads/1/4/4/6/144698822/2013_f150.pdf

Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.

Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

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306-373-XXXX

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306-373-8800

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$18,904

+ taxes & licensing>

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2013 Ford F-150