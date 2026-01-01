2020 Mazda CX-30

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<p><span><font color=#000000><span>Financing & Warranty Available!</span><span><br></span></font></span><span><br></span><span>Exceptional Condition!</span><span><br></span><span><br></span><span>Key Features:</span><span><br></span><span><br>- i-Activ All-Wheel Drive (AWD)<br>- Heated Seats<br>- Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel<br>- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Capability<br>- Radar Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go Function<br>- 8-Speaker Mazda Harmonic Acoustics Sound System<br>- Wide-Angle Rearview Camera<br>- Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring<br>- Rear Cross Traffic Alert<br>- Lane Departure Warning System<br>- Lane-Keep Assist System<br>- Driver Attention Alert<br>- Smart Brake Support<br>- Forward Pedestrian & Obstruction Detection<br>- Distance Recognition Support System<br>- High Beam Control System<br>- Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers<br>- Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control<br>- 8.8-Inch Wide-Colour Display w/ Mazda Connect<br>- HMI Commander Switch<br>- LED Automatic On/Off Headlights<br>- LED Rear Combination Taillights<br>- Privacy Tinted Glass<br>- Heated Exterior Mirrors<br>- 18-Inch Silver Metallic Finish Alloy Wheels<br>- 2.5L Skyactiv-G 4-Cylinder Engine<br><br><b>Exterior Colour:</b> Deep Crystal Blue Mica<br><b>Interior Colour:</b> Black Cloth<br><br><b>Manufacturers Brochure:</b> </span><a href=https://www.centuryu.com/uploads/1/4/4/6/144698822/2020_cx-30.pdf target=_blank><span>https://www.centuryu.com/uploads/1/4/4/6/144698822/2020_cx-30.pdf</span></a><span><br><br></span><span>Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.<br></span><span><br>Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.<br></span><span><br>This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.<br></span><span><br>At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.</span><span></span></p>

2020 Mazda CX-30

134,374 KM

Details Description Features

$22,397

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Mazda CX-30

GS - AWD - CARPLAY - RADAR CRUISE - HEATED STEERING WHEEL

Watch This Vehicle
14418384

2020 Mazda CX-30

GS - AWD - CARPLAY - RADAR CRUISE - HEATED STEERING WHEEL

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 14418384
  2. 14418384
  3. 14418384
  4. 14418384
  5. 14418384
Contact Seller

$22,397

+ taxes & licensing

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Calculate Payments
Used
134,374KM
VIN 3MVDMBCL2LM132944

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 132944
  • Mileage 134,374 KM

Vehicle Description

Financing & Warranty Available!

Exceptional Condition!

Key Features:

- i-Activ All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- Heated Seats
- Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Capability
- Radar Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go Function
- 8-Speaker Mazda Harmonic Acoustics Sound System
- Wide-Angle Rearview Camera
- Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Lane Departure Warning System
- Lane-Keep Assist System
- Driver Attention Alert
- Smart Brake Support
- Forward Pedestrian & Obstruction Detection
- Distance Recognition Support System
- High Beam Control System
- Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
- Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
- 8.8-Inch Wide-Colour Display w/ Mazda Connect
- HMI Commander Switch
- LED Automatic On/Off Headlights
- LED Rear Combination Taillights
- Privacy Tinted Glass
- Heated Exterior Mirrors
- 18-Inch Silver Metallic Finish Alloy Wheels
- 2.5L Skyactiv-G 4-Cylinder Engine

Exterior Colour: Deep Crystal Blue Mica
Interior Colour: Black Cloth

Manufacturer's Brochure: https://www.centuryu.com/uploads/1/4/4/6/144698822/2020_cx-30.pdf

Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.

Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

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306-373-XXXX

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306-373-8800

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$22,397

+ taxes & licensing>

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2020 Mazda CX-30