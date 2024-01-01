$25,366+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Overland - 4x4 - NAVIGATION - HEATED & COOLED SEATS - ACCIDENT FREE
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Overland - 4x4 - NAVIGATION - HEATED & COOLED SEATS - ACCIDENT FREE
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$25,366
+ taxes & licensing
110,884KM
Used
VIN 1C4RJFCT9FC752560
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 752560
- Mileage 110,884 KM
Vehicle Description
Quadra-Trac II 4x4 System
CommandView Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof
Nappa Leather-Faced Seating w/ Piping
Heated & Ventilated (Cooled) Front Seats
Heated Rear Seats
Heated Wood & Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
12-Way Power Driver & Front-Passenger Seat w/ Power Lumbar Adjust
Driver's Seat, Radio & Mirrors Memory Settings
Push-Start Ignition
7" Customizable In-Cluster Display Centre
Uconnect 8.4AN Multimedia Centre w/ 8.4" Touch Screen
9-Speaker Audio System
Bluetooth Hands-Free Communication & Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
USB & Auxiliary Inputs
12-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlets (x2)
115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
Power Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column
LED Interior Lighting
Power Windows
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control
Exterior Features:
Remote Start
Keyless Enter 'N Go w/ Proximity Entry
Power Liftgate
Bi-Xenon HID Automatic Auto-Leveling Headlamps
LED Daytime Running Lights
Projector Fog Lamps
LED Taillamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors w/ Approach Lamps
Roof Rack w/ Bright Side Rails
Front Bug Deflector
Rear Deep-Tint Glass
Class IV Hitch Receiver w/ 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness
Chrome Front Tow Hooks
Dual Exhaust w/ Bright Tips
20" Polished Satin Carbon Aluminum Wheels
Drivers Assistance:
3D Premium Navigation
Quadra-Lift Air Suspension System
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System
Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
Selec-Terrain (Auto, Snow, Mud & Rock Settings)
Universal Garage Door Opener
Cruise Control
Hill Start Assist
Ready Alert Braking
Rain Brake Support
Trailer Sway Control
Enhanced Accident Response System (EARS)
Electronic Stability Control
All-Speed Traction Control
Tire Pressure Monitoring Warning Lamp
Performance Features:
Quadra-Trac II 4x4 System
5.7L VVT - 8 Cylinder Engine
360hp/ 390lb-ft Torque
8-Speed Automatic Transmission w/ E-Shift
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Trim
Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
$25,366
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee