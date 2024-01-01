2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Menu
Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller

$25,337

+ taxes & licensing

Used
157,180KM
VIN 1C4RJFBGXJC372818

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 372818
  • Mileage 157,180 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free - Lots of Options! - Exceptional Condition

Key Features:

- 4x4
- Sterling Edition Package!
- Interior Metal Package!
- Heated Leather Front & Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Remote Start
- GPS Navigation
- Power Moonroof
- Apple CarPlay Compatibility
- Rear Parking Sensors
- Rearview Camera
- 8.4-Inch Touchscreen Display
- Alpine Premium Audio System w/ Subwoofer
- Power Liftgate
- Proximity Keyless Entry
- Dual-Zone Climate
- Active Noise Control System
- 20-Inch Heritage Aluminum Wheels
- 3.6L Pentastar 6-Cylinder Engine

Manufacturer's Brochure: https://www.jeep.ca/en_dir/pdf/2018/brochures/grandcherokee.pdf

Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.

Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

306-373-8800

