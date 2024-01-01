$25,337+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited - 4x4 - STERLING EDITION - HEATED REAR SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL - REMOTE START - NAVIGATION - SUNROOF - CARPLAY
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited - 4x4 - STERLING EDITION - HEATED REAR SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL - REMOTE START - NAVIGATION - SUNROOF - CARPLAY
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$25,337
+ taxes & licensing
Used
157,180KM
VIN 1C4RJFBGXJC372818
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 372818
- Mileage 157,180 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free - Lots of Options! - Exceptional Condition
Key Features:
- 4x4
- Sterling Edition Package!
- Interior Metal Package!
- Heated Leather Front & Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Remote Start
- GPS Navigation
- Power Moonroof
- Apple CarPlay Compatibility
- Rear Parking Sensors
- Rearview Camera
- 8.4-Inch Touchscreen Display
- Alpine Premium Audio System w/ Subwoofer
- Power Liftgate
- Proximity Keyless Entry
- Dual-Zone Climate
- Active Noise Control System
- 20-Inch Heritage Aluminum Wheels
- 3.6L Pentastar 6-Cylinder Engine
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://www.jeep.ca/en_dir/pdf/2018/brochures/grandcherokee.pdf
Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee