$26,421+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
XLT SuperCrew - 4x4 - 302A - XTR PKG - NAVIGATION
2019 Ford F-150
XLT SuperCrew - 4x4 - 302A - XTR PKG - NAVIGATION
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$26,421
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C44805
- Mileage 164,318 KM
Vehicle Description
Financing & Warranty Available!
SuperCrew w/ 5.5ft. Box - Regularly Maintained - SK Truck
This 2019 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCrew is a capable, well-equipped truck that delivers the right mix of power, comfort, and everyday practicality. Powered by the 3.5L EcoBoost engine and backed by a 10-speed automatic transmission, it offers impressive strength for towing, hauling, and handling Saskatchewan roads with confidence. Inside, the heated front seats, power-adjustable seating, remote start, and spacious SuperCrew cabin make every drive more comfortable, whether you are heading to work or out on the weekend. Modern tech like Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, voice-activated navigation, and FordPass Connect keeps you connected and in control wherever the road takes you. Safety and convenience features such as the rear view camera, reverse sensing system, pre-collision assist, and auto high beams add extra peace of mind behind the wheel. With chrome exterior accents, chrome step bars, a tailgate step, hard-folding tonneau cover, and LED cargo box lighting, this F-150 stands out with both style and function. It has been regularly maintained and is local to Saskatchewan, making it a smart choice for buyers looking for a truck with proven history and local roots. Finished in Oxford White with a Medium Earth Grey cloth interior, this F-150 XLT is ready to work hard and look good doing it.
Key Features:
- 4x4
- Equipment Group 302A
- XTR Package
- XLT Power Equipment Group
- Heated Seats
- Remote Start
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
- Voice-Activated Navigation
- Reverse Sensing System
- Rear View Camera w/ Dynamic Hitch Assist
- Pre-Collision Assist w/ Automatic Emergency Braking
- Auto High Beams
- FordPass Connect w/ 4G LTE W-Fi Hotspot
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- 10-Way Power-Adjustable Front Seats
- Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
- Power-Sliding Rear Window w/ Defroster
- Power-Adjustable Pedals
- 110V AC Power Outlets
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Rear Underseat Storage
- Heated Power Sideview Mirrors
- Tailgate Step w/ Tailgate Lift Assist
- LED Cargo Box Lighting
- Drop-In Bedliner
- Hard-Folding Tonneau Cover
- Chrome Grille w/ Silver Accents
- Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles
- Chrome Step Bars
- Chrome Front Tow Hooks
- 18-Inch Chrome-Like PVD Wheels
- Trailer Tow Package
- Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
- 9,400lb. Towing Capacity
- 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
- 10-Speed Automatic Transmission
- 3.5L EcoBoost 6-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Oxford White
Interior Colour: Medium Earth Grey Cloth
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://www.auto-brochures.com/makes/Ford/F-150/Ford_US%20F-150_2019.pdf
Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Safety
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection
Email Saskatoon Auto Connection
Saskatoon Auto Connection
Call Dealer
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
306-373-8800 EXT.1