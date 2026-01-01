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<p><span><font color=#000000><span>Financing & Warranty Available!</span><span><br></span></font></span><span><br></span><span>Accident Free - Meticulously Maintained - SK Vehicle</span><span><br></span><span><br>Turn heads in this <b>2022 Jeep Wagoneer Series III</b>, a full-size luxury SUV that brings commanding presence, refined comfort, and serious capability together in one impressive package. Finished in Bright White with a Global Black Nappa leather interior, this local Saskatchewan vehicle has been accident free and regularly maintained, giving you added confidence in its history. Powered by a strong 5.7L V8 with eTorque and backed by 4x4 capability and Quadra-Lift air suspension with semi-active damping, it delivers smooth authority whether you are cruising the city or heading out on the highway. Inside, the Wagoneer treats every passenger to first-class comfort with seven-passenger seating, heated and cooled front seats, heated second-row seats, a heated steering wheel, and power-reclining second- and third-row seating. The cabin feels even more upscale with the tri-pane panoramic moonroof, ambient LED lighting, wireless charging, and the available 19-speaker McIntosh MX950 premium sound system. Technology is front and centre thanks to Uconnect 5 NAV with a 10.1-inch display, GPS navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a head-up display, and a 10.25-inch front-passenger screen. Safety and convenience features like adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go, blind-spot monitoring, lane management, pedestrian emergency braking, forward collision warning, Park-Sense assist, and a rear backup camera help make every drive more relaxed. Practical touches such as remote start, remote proximity entry, a hands-free power liftgate, power-deployable side steps, and a class IV hitch receiver make daily use and weekend adventures effortless. Riding on striking 22-inch polished aluminum wheels, this Wagoneer Series III delivers the kind of upscale versatility, space, and confidence that stands out wherever it goes.<br><br></span><span>Key Features:</span><span><br></span><span><br>- 4x4<br>- 7-Passenger Seating<br>- Premium Group I<br>- Flexible Seating Group<br>- Cooled & Heated Front Seats<br>- Heated 2nd-Row Seats<br>- Heated Steering Wheel<br>- Remote Start<br>- Head-Up Display (HUD)<br>- Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go<br>- Wireless Charging Pad<br>- 19-Speaker McIntosh MX950 Premium Sound System (950W)<br>- 10.25-Inch Interactive Front-Passenger Display<br>- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility<br>- GPS Navigation<br>- Tri-Pane Panoramic Moonroof<br>- Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist System<br>- ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera w/ Washer<br>- Blind-Spot Monitoring w/ Rear Cross-Path Detection<br>- Active Lane Management System<br>- Pedestrian Emergency Braking<br>- Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus w/ Advanced Brake Assist<br>- Auto High Beams<br>- Hands-Free Power Liftgate<br>- Uconnect 5 NAV Multimedia Centre w/ 10.1-Inch Display<br></span><span>- 10.25-Inch Driver Information Display<br></span><span>- Power-Reclining 2nd-Row & 3rd-Row Seats</span><br><span>- Remote Proximity Keyless Entry<br>- Ambient LED Interior Lighting<br>- Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers<br>- Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control<br>- 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot<br>- Power-Deployable Side Steps<br>- Adjustable Roof Rail Crossbars<br>- Class IV Hitch Receiver<br>- 22-Inch Polished Aluminum Wheels w/ Black Noise Pockets<br>- Quadra-Lift Air Suspension w/ Semi-Active Damping<br>- 5.7L 8-Cylinder Engine w/ eTorque<br><br><b>Exterior Colour:</b> Bright White<br><b>Interior Colour:</b> Global Black Nappa Leather<br><br><b>Manufacturers Brochure:</b> </span><a href=https://autocatalogarchive.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/Jeep-Wagoneer-2022-CA.pdf target=_blank><span>https://autocatalogarchive.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/Jeep-Wagoneer-2022-CA.pdf</span></a><span><br><br></span><span>Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.<br></span><span><br>Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.<br></span><span><br>This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.<br></span><span><br>At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.</span><span></span></p>

2022 Jeep Wagoneer

110,542 KM

Details Description Features

$48,561

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Jeep Wagoneer

Series III - 4x4 - ACCIDENT FREE - PREMIUM PKG - FULLY-LOADED

Watch This Vehicle
13994529

2022 Jeep Wagoneer

Series III - 4x4 - ACCIDENT FREE - PREMIUM PKG - FULLY-LOADED

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 13994529
  2. 13994529
  3. 13994529
  4. 13994529
  5. 13994529
  6. 13994529
Contact Seller

$48,561

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
110,542KM
VIN 1C4SJVDT6NS119349

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 119349
  • Mileage 110,542 KM

Vehicle Description

Financing & Warranty Available!

Accident Free - Meticulously Maintained - SK Vehicle

Turn heads in this 2022 Jeep Wagoneer Series III, a full-size luxury SUV that brings commanding presence, refined comfort, and serious capability together in one impressive package. Finished in Bright White with a Global Black Nappa leather interior, this local Saskatchewan vehicle has been accident free and regularly maintained, giving you added confidence in its history. Powered by a strong 5.7L V8 with eTorque and backed by 4x4 capability and Quadra-Lift air suspension with semi-active damping, it delivers smooth authority whether you are cruising the city or heading out on the highway. Inside, the Wagoneer treats every passenger to first-class comfort with seven-passenger seating, heated and cooled front seats, heated second-row seats, a heated steering wheel, and power-reclining second- and third-row seating. The cabin feels even more upscale with the tri-pane panoramic moonroof, ambient LED lighting, wireless charging, and the available 19-speaker McIntosh MX950 premium sound system. Technology is front and centre thanks to Uconnect 5 NAV with a 10.1-inch display, GPS navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a head-up display, and a 10.25-inch front-passenger screen. Safety and convenience features like adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go, blind-spot monitoring, lane management, pedestrian emergency braking, forward collision warning, Park-Sense assist, and a rear backup camera help make every drive more relaxed. Practical touches such as remote start, remote proximity entry, a hands-free power liftgate, power-deployable side steps, and a class IV hitch receiver make daily use and weekend adventures effortless. Riding on striking 22-inch polished aluminum wheels, this Wagoneer Series III delivers the kind of upscale versatility, space, and confidence that stands out wherever it goes.

Key Features:

- 4x4
- 7-Passenger Seating
- Premium Group I
- Flexible Seating Group
- Cooled & Heated Front Seats
- Heated 2nd-Row Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Remote Start
- Head-Up Display (HUD)
- Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go
- Wireless Charging Pad
- 19-Speaker McIntosh MX950 Premium Sound System (950W)
- 10.25-Inch Interactive Front-Passenger Display
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Compatibility
- GPS Navigation
- Tri-Pane Panoramic Moonroof
- Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist System
- ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera w/ Washer
- Blind-Spot Monitoring w/ Rear Cross-Path Detection
- Active Lane Management System
- Pedestrian Emergency Braking
- Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus w/ Advanced Brake Assist
- Auto High Beams
- Hands-Free Power Liftgate
- Uconnect 5 NAV Multimedia Centre w/ 10.1-Inch Display
- 10.25-Inch Driver Information Display
- Power-Reclining 2nd-Row & 3rd-Row Seats
- Remote Proximity Keyless Entry
- Ambient LED Interior Lighting
- Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
- Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control
- 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Power-Deployable Side Steps
- Adjustable Roof Rail Crossbars
- Class IV Hitch Receiver
- 22-Inch Polished Aluminum Wheels w/ Black Noise Pockets
- Quadra-Lift Air Suspension w/ Semi-Active Damping
- 5.7L 8-Cylinder Engine w/ eTorque

Exterior Colour: Bright White
Interior Colour: Global Black Nappa Leather

Manufacturer's Brochure: https://autocatalogarchive.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/Jeep-Wagoneer-2022-CA.pdf

Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.

Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

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306-373-8800

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$48,561

+ taxes & licensing>

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2022 Jeep Wagoneer