$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2023 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT - CARPLAY - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - REMOTE START
2023 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT - CARPLAY - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - REMOTE START
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
39,431KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2C4RC1ZG5PR566076
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 566076
- Mileage 39,431 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Under Original Manufacturer's 5-Year / 100,000km Powertrain Warranty!
Key Features:
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Remote Start
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Capability
- Rearview Camera
- 2nd & 3rd-Row Stow 'n Go Seats
- 7-Inch Touchscreen Display
- Power Liftgate
- Dual Power-Sliding Doors
- Proximity Keyless Entry
- Tri-Zone Climate Control
- Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)
- 3.6L Pentastar 6-Cylinder Engine
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://mydigimag.rrd.com/publication/?i=769936&p=39&view=issueViewer
Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Key Features:
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Remote Start
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Capability
- Rearview Camera
- 2nd & 3rd-Row Stow 'n Go Seats
- 7-Inch Touchscreen Display
- Power Liftgate
- Dual Power-Sliding Doors
- Proximity Keyless Entry
- Tri-Zone Climate Control
- Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)
- 3.6L Pentastar 6-Cylinder Engine
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://mydigimag.rrd.com/publication/?i=769936&p=39&view=issueViewer
Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
7 PASSENGER
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection
2018 Audi Q3 2.0T Progressiv Quattro - ACCIDENT FREE - HEATED SEATS - PANORAMIC ROOF 142,030 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ Z71 - COOLED SEATS - REMOTE START - WIRELESS CHARGING 160,801 KM $32,466 + tax & lic
2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Convenience - ACCIDENT FREE - HEATED SEATS 152,616 KM $20,888 + tax & lic
Email Saskatoon Auto Connection
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
Call Dealer
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2023 Dodge Grand Caravan