$12,995+ taxes & licensing
2010 Jeep Patriot
4WD Loaded, Beautiful Cond, Low Km, Affordable!
2010 Jeep Patriot
4WD Loaded, Beautiful Cond, Low Km, Affordable!
Location
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
888-813-0604
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26T057
- Mileage 110,750 KM
Vehicle Description
**For Sale: 2010 Jeep Patriot North 4x4 at Gauvin Motors, Swift Current!**
Adventure awaits with this **2010 Jeep Patriot North 4x4**, designed for both city driving and off-road fun!
**Key Features:**
- **Powerful Performance:** Economical 2.4L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission for a smooth ride.
- **Well-Equipped:** Enjoy modern conveniences like air-conditioning, tilt steering, and cruise control.
- **Comfort and Convenience:** Power windows, locks, and mirrors make daily driving a breeze.
- **Entertainment:** AM/FM/CD/MP3 sound system to keep you entertained on every journey.
- **Security Features:** Keyless entry and remote start for added peace of mind.
- **Spacious Interior:** Reclining backseat and privacy glass make for a comfortable and private ride.
**Vehicle Details:**
- **One Owner:** Local unit, senior-driven, and meticulously cared foralways stored indoors when not in use.
- **Condition:** Beautifully maintained, fully inspected and serviced with new tires and fresh wheel alignment.
- **Mileage:** Only **110,750 km** on the odometer.
- **Price:** An unbeatable value at just **$12,995**!
**Financing Options:**
Trades are welcome! Dont miss your chance to own this fantastic Jeep Patriot.
**Visit Gauvin Motors in Swift Current today** to schedule a test drive or for more information. This is a deal you wont want to pass up!
Unit # 26T057 Dealers licence # 305995
Vehicle Features
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Media / Nav / Comm
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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
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Gauvin Motors Ltd
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+ taxes & licensing>
888-813-0604