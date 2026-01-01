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**For Sale: 2010 Jeep Patriot North 4x4 at Gauvin Motors, Swift Current!** Adventure awaits with this **2010 Jeep Patriot North 4x4**, designed for both city driving and off-road fun! **Key Features:** - **Powerful Performance:** Economical 2.4L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission for a smooth ride. - **Well-Equipped:** Enjoy modern conveniences like air-conditioning, tilt steering, and cruise control. - **Comfort and Convenience:** Power windows, locks, and mirrors make daily driving a breeze. - **Entertainment:** AM/FM/CD/MP3 sound system to keep you entertained on every journey. - **Security Features:** Keyless entry and remote start for added peace of mind. - **Spacious Interior:** Reclining backseat and privacy glass make for a comfortable and private ride. **Vehicle Details:** - **One Owner:** Local unit, senior-driven, and meticulously cared foralways stored indoors when not in use. - **Condition:** Beautifully maintained, fully inspected and serviced with new tires and fresh wheel alignment. - **Mileage:** Only **110,750 km** on the odometer. - **Price:** An unbeatable value at just **$12,995**! **Financing Options:** Trades are welcome! Dont miss your chance to own this fantastic Jeep Patriot. **Visit Gauvin Motors in Swift Current today** to schedule a test drive or for more information. This is a deal you wont want to pass up! Unit # 26T057 Dealers licence # 305995

2010 Jeep Patriot

110,750 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Jeep Patriot

4WD Loaded, Beautiful Cond, Low Km, Affordable!

Watch This Vehicle
14024232

2010 Jeep Patriot

4WD Loaded, Beautiful Cond, Low Km, Affordable!

Location

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

888-813-0604

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Contact Seller

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
110,750KM
VIN 1J4NF2GB8AD581307

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26T057
  • Mileage 110,750 KM

Vehicle Description

**For Sale: 2010 Jeep Patriot North 4x4 at Gauvin Motors, Swift Current!**

Adventure awaits with this **2010 Jeep Patriot North 4x4**, designed for both city driving and off-road fun!

**Key Features:**
- **Powerful Performance:** Economical 2.4L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission for a smooth ride.
- **Well-Equipped:** Enjoy modern conveniences like air-conditioning, tilt steering, and cruise control.
- **Comfort and Convenience:** Power windows, locks, and mirrors make daily driving a breeze.
- **Entertainment:** AM/FM/CD/MP3 sound system to keep you entertained on every journey.
- **Security Features:** Keyless entry and remote start for added peace of mind.
- **Spacious Interior:** Reclining backseat and privacy glass make for a comfortable and private ride.

**Vehicle Details:**
- **One Owner:** Local unit, senior-driven, and meticulously cared foralways stored indoors when not in use.
- **Condition:** Beautifully maintained, fully inspected and serviced with new tires and fresh wheel alignment.
- **Mileage:** Only **110,750 km** on the odometer.
- **Price:** An unbeatable value at just **$12,995**!

**Financing Options:**
Trades are welcome! Dont miss your chance to own this fantastic Jeep Patriot.

**Visit Gauvin Motors in Swift Current today** to schedule a test drive or for more information. This is a deal you wont want to pass up!

Unit # 26T057 Dealers licence # 305995

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Map Lights
remote start
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Exterior

Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Privacy Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Security

Anti-Theft

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Seating

Reclining Seats

Additional Features

All Equipped
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Gauvin Motors Ltd

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

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888-813-XXXX

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888-813-0604

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$12,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Gauvin Motors Ltd

888-813-0604

2010 Jeep Patriot