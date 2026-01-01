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2014 Toyota Highlander

118,601 KM

Details Features

$21,495

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Toyota Highlander

AWD 4dr LE

Watch This Vehicle
14024229

2014 Toyota Highlander

AWD 4dr LE

Location

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

888-813-0604

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Contact Seller

$21,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
118,601KM
VIN 5TDBKRFH1ES011978

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C26T059
  • Mileage 118,601 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
remote start
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Privacy Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder

Safety

Power Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Seating

3RD ROW SEATING
Reclining Seats

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Gauvin Motors Ltd

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

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888-813-XXXX

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888-813-0604

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$21,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Gauvin Motors Ltd

888-813-0604

2014 Toyota Highlander