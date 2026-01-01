$21,495+ taxes & licensing
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2014 Toyota Highlander
AWD 4dr LE
2014 Toyota Highlander
AWD 4dr LE
Location
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
888-813-0604
$21,495
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
118,601KM
VIN 5TDBKRFH1ES011978
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C26T059
- Mileage 118,601 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
remote start
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Privacy Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Safety
Power Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Seating
3RD ROW SEATING
Reclining Seats
Additional Features
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
Call Dealer
888-813-XXXX(click to show)
$21,495
+ taxes & licensing>
Gauvin Motors Ltd
888-813-0604
2014 Toyota Highlander