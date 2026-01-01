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2015 GMC Terrain

242,331 KM

Details Features

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2015 GMC Terrain

AWD 4DR SLE W-SLE-1

Watch This Vehicle
14415351

2015 GMC Terrain

AWD 4DR SLE W-SLE-1

Location

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

888-813-0604

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Contact Seller

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
242,331KM
VIN 2GKFLVEK1F6280430

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Champagne Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C26T087
  • Mileage 242,331 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Running Boards
tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Inside Hood Release

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Gauvin Motors Ltd

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

Call Dealer

888-813-XXXX

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888-813-0604

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$7,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Gauvin Motors Ltd

888-813-0604

2015 GMC Terrain