$7,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2015 GMC Terrain
AWD 4DR SLE W-SLE-1
2015 GMC Terrain
AWD 4DR SLE W-SLE-1
Location
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
888-813-0604
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
242,331KM
VIN 2GKFLVEK1F6280430
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Champagne Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Light Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C26T087
- Mileage 242,331 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Running Boards
tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Safety
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Inside Hood Release
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Seating
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Gauvin Motors Ltd
2018 Ford Edge SE AWD 61,569 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
2015 GMC Terrain AWD 4DR SLE W-SLE-1 242,331 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box 177,504 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Gauvin Motors Ltd
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
Call Dealer
888-813-XXXX(click to show)
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Gauvin Motors Ltd
888-813-0604
2015 GMC Terrain