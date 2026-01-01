$17,995+ taxes & licensing
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2018 Ford Edge
SE AWD
2018 Ford Edge
SE AWD
Location
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
888-813-0604
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
61,569KM
VIN 2FMPK4G97JBC56832
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Shadow Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26T089
- Mileage 61,569 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
Call Dealer
888-813-XXXX(click to show)
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Gauvin Motors Ltd
888-813-0604
2018 Ford Edge