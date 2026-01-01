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2018 Ford Edge

61,569 KM

Details

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2018 Ford Edge

SE AWD

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14415354

2018 Ford Edge

SE AWD

Location

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

888-813-0604

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Contact Seller

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
61,569KM
VIN 2FMPK4G97JBC56832

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Shadow Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26T089
  • Mileage 61,569 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Gauvin Motors Ltd

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

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888-813-XXXX

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888-813-0604

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$17,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Gauvin Motors Ltd

888-813-0604

2018 Ford Edge