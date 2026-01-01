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2021 Ford F-150

177,504 KM

Details Features

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

Watch This Vehicle
14415348

2021 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

Location

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

888-813-0604

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Contact Seller

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
177,504KM
VIN 1FTFW1E89MFB96598

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26T086
  • Mileage 177,504 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
remote start
Tonneau Cover
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder

Seating

Split Folding Rear Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Crew Cab
4th Door
Bed Liner
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Gauvin Motors Ltd

Gauvin Motors Ltd

720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4

Call Dealer

888-813-XXXX

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888-813-0604

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$29,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Gauvin Motors Ltd

888-813-0604

2021 Ford F-150