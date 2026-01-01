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2021 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box
2021 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box
Location
Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
888-813-0604
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
177,504KM
VIN 1FTFW1E89MFB96598
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Light Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26T086
- Mileage 177,504 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Safety
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
remote start
Tonneau Cover
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets
Mechanical
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Seating
Split Folding Rear Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Crew Cab
4th Door
Bed Liner
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Gauvin Motors Ltd
720 Chaplin St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0G4
Call Dealer
888-813-XXXX(click to show)
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Gauvin Motors Ltd
888-813-0604
2021 Ford F-150