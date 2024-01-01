Menu
4WD Sport Utility, AWD 4dr, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas/Ethanol V6 3.0L/183

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

198,098 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT | AWD! | Pioneer Stereo | Remote Start | SiriusXM | Bluetooth | Power Seat | 2-Tone Interior |

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT | AWD! | Pioneer Stereo | Remote Start | SiriusXM | Bluetooth | Power Seat | 2-Tone Interior |

Location

Weyburn Dodge

1627 1 Ave NE, Weyburn, SK S4H 3E7

306-842-7333

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
198,098KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 198,098 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Sport Utility, AWD 4dr, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas/Ethanol V6 3.0L/183

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 3.0L DOHC V6 VVT DIRECT INJECTION (DI) FLEX FUEL (E85 CAPABLE) -inc: dual tip exhaust 18" x 7" painted aluminum wheels P235/55R18 all-season BSW tires 150 amp alternator 660 CCA battery w/rundown protection hydraulic pwr steering 3500 l...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Weyburn Dodge

Weyburn Dodge

1627 1 Ave NE, Weyburn, SK S4H 3E7

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Weyburn Dodge

306-842-7333

2011 Chevrolet Equinox