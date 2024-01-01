$14,995+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Equinox
1LT | AWD! | Pioneer Stereo | Remote Start | SiriusXM | Bluetooth | Power Seat | 2-Tone Interior |
Location
Weyburn Dodge
1627 1 Ave NE, Weyburn, SK S4H 3E7
306-842-7333
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
198,098KM
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 198,098 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Sport Utility, AWD 4dr, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas/Ethanol V6 3.0L/183
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 3.0L DOHC V6 VVT DIRECT INJECTION (DI) FLEX FUEL (E85 CAPABLE) -inc: dual tip exhaust 18" x 7" painted aluminum wheels P235/55R18 all-season BSW tires 150 amp alternator 660 CCA battery w/rundown protection hydraulic pwr steering 3500 l...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2011 Chevrolet Equinox