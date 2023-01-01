Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 RAM 1500

117,132 KM

Details Description

$31,250

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,250

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

Laramie

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

Laramie

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 10023687
  2. 10023687
  3. 10023687
  4. 10023687
  5. 10023687
  6. 10023687
  7. 10023687
  8. 10023687
  9. 10023687
  10. 10023687
  11. 10023687
  12. 10023687
  13. 10023687
  14. 10023687
  15. 10023687
  16. 10023687
  17. 10023687
  18. 10023687
  19. 10023687
  20. 10023687
  21. 10023687
  22. 10023687
  23. 10023687
  24. 10023687
  25. 10023687
  26. 10023687
  27. 10023687
  28. 10023687
  29. 10023687
  30. 10023687
  31. 10023687
  32. 10023687
  33. 10023687
  34. 10023687
  35. 10023687
  36. 10023687
  37. 10023687
  38. 10023687
Contact Seller

$31,250

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
117,132KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10023687
  • Stock #: 66600
  • VIN: 1C6RR7NT9HS537434

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 66600
  • Mileage 117,132 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY JUNE 17.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 66600 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $31,250 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2002 Honda Civic DX-G
 999,999 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2004 Jeep Grand Cher...
 999,999 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 136,734 KM
$16,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory