Menu
Account
Sign In
Come see this 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line. Its Manual transmission and Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/97 engine will keep you going. This Hyundai Elantra GT features the following options: SPACE BLACK, BLACK W/RED ACCENTS, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, Wheels: 18 x 7.5J Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Manual, Tires: P225/40R18, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, and Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

2019 Hyundai Elantra

81,535 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Hyundai Elantra

GT N Line

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Elantra

GT N Line

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
81,535KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SPACE BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 81,535 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line. Its Manual transmission and Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/97 engine will keep you going. This Hyundai Elantra GT features the following options: SPACE BLACK, BLACK W/RED ACCENTS, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, Wheels: 18" x 7.5J Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Manual, Tires: P225/40R18, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, and Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
SPACE BLACK
Requires Subscription
BLACK W/RED ACCENTS LEATHER SEATING SURFACES

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE 157,123 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 GMC Yukon XL Denali for sale in Calgary, AB
2023 GMC Yukon XL Denali 20,678 KM $96,299 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Toyota Tundra Platinum for sale in Calgary, AB
2010 Toyota Tundra Platinum 232,101 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

Call Dealer

403-256-XXXX

(click to show)

403-256-4960

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Elantra