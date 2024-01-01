Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

103,810 KM

Details Features

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

ST

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

ST

Location

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-403-241-0300

  1. 11018702
  2. 11018702
  3. 11018702
  4. 11018702
  5. 11018702
  6. 11018702
  7. 11018702
  8. 11018702
  9. 11018702
  10. 11018702
  11. 11018702
Contact Seller

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
103,810KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FT5KS590332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 103,810 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Used 2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 102,786 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Escape SE for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Ford Escape SE 144,386 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 Classic TRADESMAN for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 RAM 1500 Classic TRADESMAN 45,749 KM $39,995 + tax & lic

Email Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

Call Dealer

1-403-241-XXXX

(click to show)

1-403-241-0300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

1-403-241-0300

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 1500 Classic