This LOW KM TOP MODEL Hyundai Kona ULTIMATE ELECTRIC comes fully loaded with a responsive 150 kW electric motor + 64 kWh lithium polymer high-voltage battery, automatic transmission, selectable drive modes, automatic LED headlights, power SUNROOF, Heads Up Display, heated / cooled leather seats with power drivers seat, 10.25-inch touchscreen w/ NAVIGATION / APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, premium INFINITI sound system, front & rear parking sensors, High Beam Assist, alloy wheels, 60/40 split folding rear seats, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, back-up camera, proximity key with push start ignition, LED daytime running lights, Lane Departure warning, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Bluelink, adaptive cruise control, Blind Spot Detection system and much more!!!

2020 Hyundai KONA

31,085 KM

$30,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai KONA

Electric ULTIMATE ELECTRIC w/ LEATHER / SUNROOF

2020 Hyundai KONA

Electric ULTIMATE ELECTRIC w/ LEATHER / SUNROOF

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
31,085KM
VIN KM8K33AG2LU062165

  • Exterior Colour Ceramic Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 20820
  • Mileage 31,085 KM

This LOW KM TOP MODEL Hyundai Kona ULTIMATE ELECTRIC comes fully loaded with a responsive 150 kW electric motor + 64 kWh lithium polymer high-voltage battery, automatic transmission, selectable drive modes, automatic LED headlights, power SUNROOF, Heads Up Display, heated / cooled leather seats with power drivers seat, 10.25-inch touchscreen w/ NAVIGATION / APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, premium INFINITI sound system, front & rear parking sensors, High Beam Assist, alloy wheels, 60/40 split folding rear seats, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, back-up camera, proximity key with push start ignition, LED daytime running lights, Lane Departure warning, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Bluelink, adaptive cruise control, Blind Spot Detection system and much more!!!

CERAMIC BLUE, GREY W/PEBBLE BLUE LEATHER SEAT TRIM, Intermittent Wipers, Privacy Glass, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Rear Defrost, Front Wheel Drive, Heated Mirrors, Aluminum Wheels, ABS, Power Mirror(s), Rear Spoiler, Tire...

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

2020 Hyundai KONA