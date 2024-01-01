$30,990+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai KONA
Electric ULTIMATE ELECTRIC w/ LEATHER / SUNROOF
2020 Hyundai KONA
Electric ULTIMATE ELECTRIC w/ LEATHER / SUNROOF
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
$30,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ceramic Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Stock # 20820
- Mileage 31,085 KM
Vehicle Description
This LOW KM TOP MODEL Hyundai Kona ULTIMATE ELECTRIC comes fully loaded with a responsive 150 kW electric motor + 64 kWh lithium polymer high-voltage battery, automatic transmission, selectable drive modes, automatic LED headlights, power SUNROOF, Heads Up Display, heated / cooled leather seats with power drivers seat, 10.25-inch touchscreen w/ NAVIGATION / APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, premium INFINITI sound system, front & rear parking sensors, High Beam Assist, alloy wheels, 60/40 split folding rear seats, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, back-up camera, proximity key with push start ignition, LED daytime running lights, Lane Departure warning, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Bluelink, adaptive cruise control, Blind Spot Detection system and much more!!!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Precision Hyundai
Email Precision Hyundai
Precision Hyundai
Call Dealer
403 243-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
403 243-8344