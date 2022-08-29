Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Toyota 4Runner

83,900 KM

Details Features

$38,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$38,499

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

Contact Seller
2014 Toyota 4Runner

2014 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 V6 5A

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 V6 5A

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

  1. 9326815
  2. 9326815
Contact Seller

$38,499

+ taxes & licensing

83,900KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9326815
  • Stock #: 23UBNB51757
  • VIN: JTEBU5JR2E5151757

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UBNB51757
  • Mileage 83,900 KM

Vehicle Features

Limited Package 7-Passenger

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

2018 Toyota Camry 4-...
 58,186 KM
$32,900 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Prius Pr...
 49,891 KM
$42,900 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Tacoma 4...
 171,730 KM
$31,495 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

604-857-XXXX

(click to show)

604-857-2657

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory